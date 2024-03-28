Sixers-Clippers takeaways: Late blown call, Mo Bamba’s minutes and James Harden’s lack of awareness

James Harden is oblivious.

The 76ers were robbed. And Mo Bamba should have played more minutes.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 108-107 setback to the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center.

Not sure why he was booed?

Harden, a former Sixer, was booed early and often during his first game in Philadelphia against his former team after forcing a trade to the Clippers on Nov. 1.

“I expected it,” Harden said of the boos. “I really don’t know what it’s about, but I expected it. So it is what it is. I don’t even know why they were booing. You can ask them. I don’t know why they were booing.”

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Sixers lose on controversial ending to Los Angeles Clippers in James Harden’s return to Philly

The Sixers fans booed partly because Harden opted into the final year of his contract this summer only to ask for a trade to his hometown Clippers. Months later, he called Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a liar while on a promotional trip to China. Harden also said that he would never play for an organization that Morey is a part of.

Harden was asked if he would patch thing up with Morey some day?

“No,” he said.“Hell no.”

Have you talked to Joel Embiid?

No,” he said.

Tough way to lose

Give the NBA referees credit for admitting they missed a call on the final possession. However, that and $2.90 won’t get you a venti cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Kelly Oubre Jr. drove the lane, appeared to be fouled by Paul George and had his shot blocked by Kawhi Leonard as the buzzer sounded. That led to the Sixers being furious with the no-call. After the game, the crew chief Kevin Scott acknowledged a foul should have been called on the play.

“On the floor in real time to the crew, the crew interpreted that play as the defender jumping vertically,” crew chief Kevin Scott said after the game. “However, in postgame video review, we did observe some slight drift to his left by the defender, George, and a foul should have been ruled.”

Sixers coach Nick Nurse spoke about the play before officials released their statement to the pool reporter.

“I think he took it in there pretty hard, right?” Nurse said. “I looked at it on our computer a couple of times. I thought it was certainly contact, certainly as much as the last two or three that got called in ones at the other end, and that’s all. I just thought it was enough contact to make a call, but that’s where it goes sometimes.”

They can only hope this loss doesn’t come back to haunt them in regards to postseason seedings.

The Sixers (39-34) are in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with nine games remaining. They’re a half-game behind the seventh-place Miami Heat and 1½ games behind the sixth-place Indiana Pacers. The top six teams automatically qualify for the playoffs. The teams that finish seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th compete in the Play-In Tournament for the final two playoff spots.

Bamba deserved more minutes

Bamba finished with 12 points, a season-high 11 rebounds, and two blocks in 18 minutes, 49 seconds. The center hit 5-of-8 shots in his 14th start of the season.

However, the 7-footer exited the game for good with 5:53 left in the third quarter. He was subbed out in favor of backup center Paul Reed, who finished with five points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

» READ MORE: Joel Embiid ‘on the court’, Nick Nurse confirms. But Sixers coach doesn’t reveal much else.

Neither center played in the fourth quarter as the Sixers went to a small-ball lineup. They’ve had success with that lineup in the past. But on this night, Bamba was a beast on the boards while providing solid rim protection. The Sixers missed that down the stretch. Kawhi Leonard scored the Clippers’ final six points on consecutive three-point plays while driving the basket in large part because the Sixers had zero rim protection with Bamba and Reed on the bench.