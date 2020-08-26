Multiple sources have said Lue and the Sixers have mutual interest. The Sixers know he would bring an NBA championship resume to a franchise in desperate need of a reboot. Lue, who knows Sixers GM Elton Brand from their playing days, won consecutive NBA titles as a reserve guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001. His second title came against the Sixers. As a head coach, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title, in 2016.