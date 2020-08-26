KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Ty Lue is trying to get paid.
The Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach wants $7 million per season to take over an NBA team, according to a league source. His asking price might not be a problem due to being a top head-coaching candidate.
Lue is the prime candidate for the 76ers’ coaching job. He’s also a candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets, and monitoring the Chicago Bulls’ coaching vacancy.
While he wants $7 million per season, Lue could settle for $5 to $6 million. The Sixers still owe Brett Brown around $10 million on the final two years of his deal after firing him Monday.
Multiple sources have said Lue and the Sixers have mutual interest. The Sixers know he would bring an NBA championship resume to a franchise in desperate need of a reboot. Lue, who knows Sixers GM Elton Brand from their playing days, won consecutive NBA titles as a reserve guard for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2000 and 2001. His second title came against the Sixers. As a head coach, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to their only NBA title, in 2016.
According to a league source, the Pelicans are prepared to be in heavy pursuit for Lue. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich appears to be a popular candidate for the Nets job. Sources have said Lue expects an offer from Brooklyn.
Villanova coach Jay Wright’s name has come up as a possible candidate for the Sixers job, and assistant Ime Udoka and former Memphis Grizzlies coach Dave Joerger are also candidates.
The new coach will have to make players accountable, something that didn’t happen during Brown’s tenure. The organization is looking for a veteran coach to push All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.
Lue has compiled a 128-83 regular-season record with Cleveland. He had a 61-41 postseason record with three consecutive NBA Finals appearances.
The Cavaliers promoted him head coach on Jan. 22, 2016. He was fired on Oct. 28, 2018