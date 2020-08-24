Ime Udoka, Sixers assistant. Udoka, 43, has that San Antonio Spurs heritage as a player and assistant coach which always helps. He played for five different NBA teams, including the Spurs, and was a Spurs assistant for seven seasons before coming to Philadelphia. This was his first year with the Sixers and he was their defensive coordinator. The defense allowed 112.3 points per game in the four-game sweep to Boston, which ranked middle of the pack. During the regular season, the Sixers were the sixth best in the NBA in opponents points per game (108.4 ppg.). Earlier this season while in Philadelphia, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said that Ukoka was ready to be an NBA head coach. The Sixers had hired Brown from the Spurs coaching tree. Would they want to do that again?