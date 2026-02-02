A look at the Sixers’ movable contracts, and how Paul George’s suspension could impact their trade deadline plans

Paul George’s shocking suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy does not necessarily upend the 76ers’ trade deadline approach. But it does change their situation heading into Thursday.

On one hand, the Sixers are now in more need of an immediate boost — particularly at the wing or frontcourt positions — to keep pace in a tightly packed Eastern Conference during George’s 25-game absence. On the other, it has become significantly easier for the Sixers to get under the luxury tax because George’s unpaid suspension will give the team a tax variance credit of nearly $5.9 million.

The Sixers’ roster construction remains top-heavy, with three players on long-term max deals in George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. But it is always reasonable to expect the team’s president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, to pull off something at the deadline.

Here is a look at the Sixers’ most movable contracts, either to tinker with the roster or hit financial goals.

Expiring contracts

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Salary: $8.4 million

Before the George situation emerged, Oubre’s was viewed as the Sixers’ most tradable contract — especially if the front office was instructed to get under the luxury tax. Now he is vital to the current roster as a tenacious wing defender and offensive player who can slash to the basket — and he has upped his three-point percentage.

Oubre, who earlier this season missed seven weeks with a knee sprain, has been looking more and more like the player who was enjoying the best basketball of his 11-year career before his injury. He is back in the starting lineup and is averaging 14.2 points on nearly 50% shooting from the floor (36.9% from three-point range) along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals. He is also often tasked with a challenging perimeter defensive assignment.

Oubre’s skill set and production this season could have been attractive to win-now teams looking for that always-coveted wing spot. Rebuilding ones might have been enticed by a short-term commitment to Oubre. His name surfaced in trade rumors before the start of training camp, and was percolating in early deadline chatter in recent weeks.

Now it feels like a near certainty that Oubre will remain with the Sixers through the end of the season.

Quentin Grimes

Salary: $8.7 million

This comes with a massive asterisk because Grimes has the power to veto any trade after signing a one-year qualifying offer in October.

Additionally, any trade approved by Grimes would relinquish his’ “Bird” rights, which allow teams to offer their own players a higher salary in free agency. So unless the new destination appears to be an ideal long-term fit, it is unlikely Grimes would sign off on any trade-deadline move and instead enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

Grimes spent chunks of December and January in a rut, shooting 23.1% from three-point range in his last 12 games. Coach Nick Nurse recently said he was considering moving Grimes to the starting lineup in an effort to spark his production, although so far that has not transpired. He is another player who could see increased opportunity in George’s absence.

At his best, Grimes provides scoring punch at all three levels and is a tough perimeter defender. Even with a lesser role than during last season’s tank after arriving in Philly, Grimes should be one of the NBA’s better sixth men and a contender to play in closing lineups.

Andre Drummond

Salary: $5 million

What once looked like a resurgent Drummond season has turned into an odd role for the 14-year veteran. He starts whenever Embiid sits out for injury or load-management reasons, and does not play at all when Embiid is in the lineup. Drummond is averaging 6.8 points and 8.7 rebounds in 37 games with 17 starts this season.

That theoretically makes Drummond expendable — and perhaps the most likely (fringe) rotation player to depart at the deadline.

The Sixers could try to move Drummond to acquire a cheaper traditional center, or to land a player at a different position. That latter option would put a lot of trust in second-year big man Adem Bona to remain the consistent backup and become the spot starter when Embiid rests.

Bona is a high-energy rim protector and lob threat, but he still needs development as a rebounder and offensive player. The Sixers’ other center options would be of the small-ball variety in Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker, assuming both get converted to standard contracts.

Eric Gordon

Salary: $3.6 million

Gordon, on the tail end of a successful career, has played in only six games in his second season as a Sixer. Trading the 37-year-old in a salary-dump move would open up an additional roster spot that could be used to sign Walker or Barlow to a standard NBA contract.

One wrinkle: Gordon is close with rookie standout VJ Edgecombe, who played with Gordon on the Bahamian national team.

Kyle Lowry

Salary: $3.6 million

Lowry is in his 20th NBA season. Like Gordon, he is on a veteran minimum contract. It feels less likely that the Sixers would let go of the Philly native and former Villanova star, given his primarily off-the-court role as a respected leader in the locker room and on the bench.

Worth keeping an eye on

Jared McCain

Salary: $4.2 million

Putting McCain on such a list seemed unfathomable early last season, when he was a Rookie of the Year front-runner. And perhaps his breakout shooting week has restabilized him as a contributor to the Sixers’ present and future.

Before that, McCain’s return from knee and thumb surgeries had been an immense struggle. He could not find his shot — making just 36.1% of his attempts from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc before going 13-of-20 from deep in his last four games — and had fallen out of the rotation.

Still, last season’s immediate flash, and the expectation that, with time, that rediscovered rhythm continues for extended stretches, still make McCain a valuable young player. He would be the type to be included in a blockbuster trade. But it does not make much sense to give him up in any other scenario, given that the Sixers could lose Grimes in free agency this summer.

Trendon Watford

Salary: $2.5 million (team option for 2026-27)

Watford is another lower-salary player who could be traded to get under the luxury tax. Although his minutes have been inconsistent throughout an injury-riddled start to his first season in Philly, he could become increasingly valuable in George’s absence because of his unique ballhandling and playmaking skills as a point forward. He has a triple-double this season, and totaled four assists in 17 minutes as a reserve small forward in Thursday’s win over New Orleans.

Moving Watford also could be a tricky topic to broach with Maxey, one of Watford’s close friends.

Justin Edwards

Salary: $2 million

Edwards was another feel-good story last season as the local kid who went from going undrafted to earning a standard NBA contract and significant minutes. But although Nurse has reiterated that he still “loves” Edwards’ game, he often gets squeezed out of the rotation when the Sixers are at relatively full strength. His contract is the type that could be used as salary-filler in a deal.

Johni Broome

Salary: $1.3 million

The rookie big man, who has spent the bulk of this season with the G League’s Delaware Blue Coats, is another lower-salary player who could be moved to get under the luxury tax.