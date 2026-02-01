The Sixers know replacing Paul George is impossible. But they hope players ‘embrace the opportunity.’

Tyrese Maxey reached out to teammates Jared McCain, Trendon Watford, and Justin Edwards Saturday afternoon with a simple message.

“Listen,” the 76ers’ All-Star point guard told them, “y’all got to be ready.”

That is required because of Paul George’s 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, a shocking blow as the Sixers barrel toward Thursday’s trade deadline and the mid-February All-Star break. Their first step in making up for George’s production was a success, topping the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Now, their broader goal is to keep pace in a crowded Eastern Conference — entering Sunday, three games separated fourth and eighth place — until George returns in late March for the regular season’s stretch run.

“There’s a number of guys there to do it,” coach Nick Nurse said of filling George’s role. “That’s where we are. We’ve been in this kind of next man up mentality for quite a while, and we’re going to have to dig in and do it again.”

» READ MORE: Paul George’s suspension brings back belief that he was a bad signing for the Sixers. Here’s why.

Though George is no longer the explosive three-level scorer he was as a perennial All-Star, Joel Embiid said it is “impossible” for the Sixers to fully replace George’s impact on both ends of the floor.

The versatile 6-foot-8 wing recently tied a franchise record by hitting nine three-pointers in a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, and is still a creator and playmaker with the ball in his hands. He also is arguably the Sixers’ best perimeter defender, and a terrific organizer and communicator. Less than an hour before news of George’s suspension broke, Sixers reserve center Adem Bona raved about George’s overall mentorship, and how he makes Bona’s life easier on the defensive end.

“Obviously, he wants the best for me and he expects me to do my part, play my role on the court,” Bona said following Saturday’s shootaround. “[In] my last game [Thursday against Sacramento], he was telling me, ‘You have to get here!’ on help side and blocking shots.

“That just shows that he expects a lot from me. That means he really believes I can do the things I do best out there.”

Before Saturday’s home win, Nurse rattled off the collection of players who could see more minutes in George’s absence. And the coach has become plenty familiar with tinkering with lineups during the past two-plus seasons, primarily for injury reasons.

One teammate that Maxey did not feel the need to call Saturday? Kelly Oubre Jr., whom the point guard said is “always” ready because “that’s just who he is.”

Oubre totaled 19 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists against the Pelicans, another sign the explosive two-way wing is returning to form after missing seven weeks with a knee injury. Before that, Oubre was off to arguably the best start of his 11-year career — often while fulfilling a heavier load while George worked his way back from offseason knee surgery.

Prior to Saturday, Oubre also could have been viewed as the Sixers’ most tradable asset. Now, he is almost certainly too crucial to relinquish in the middle of the season. The Sixers also no longer need to move Oubre in order to get under the luxury tax, because George’s unpaid suspension will give the Sixers a tax variance credit of nearly $5.9 million.

“I show up every day to work, do the same steps to prepare,” Oubre said when asked about how his responsibilities might change. “Whatever comes with the game, I’ll take it. I just try to stay even-keeled through everything, because it’s an up-and-down season. … I just want to be a key contributor to winning.”

Watford, meanwhile, became a ballhandling small forward Saturday, totaling four assists along with six rebounds and five points. McCain (12 points) put together another encouraging performance, hitting four three-pointers and playing well off Embiid. Dominick Barlow, who had stepped into a starting forward spot during Oubre’s absence, was back in the first five Saturday and finished with eight points, three rebounds, and two steals. Rookie VJ Edgecombe (15 points, five assists) delivered some nifty passes Saturday but needs to become even more aggressive on both ends of the floor, Nurse said.

Nurse also expects plenty of opportunity for Quentin Grimes (four points, four rebounds, two assists), who returned Saturday after missing two games with a sprained ankle. Jabari Walker totaled eight minutes against New Orleans, while Edwards was out of the rotation. Nurse pulled all the levers, closing the second quarter with the double-big lineup with Embiid and Bona, and beginning the final period with a three-guard look.

“It’s going to take a little bit of, I think, just connectivity with the right rotations and lineups,” Nurse said, “and to be honest, some play calls and finding the matchups on the night who can go get us a bucket.”

Perhaps most important is that Embiid continues to look more and more like the 2023 NBA Most Valuable Player, scoring 40 points on Saturday for the first time since the 2024 playoffs. He has reestablished his dynamic two-man game with Maxey, though Nurse staggered the two stars’ minutes during portions of Saturday’s win. Embiid also believed he took a positive step on the defensive end, where lateral movement and elevation to protect the rim have been issues at times in his road back from multiple knee surgeries.

» READ MORE: Sixers takeaways: Celebrating 2001 conference champs, another Joel Embiid domination, and more from win over Pelicans

And though health will remain the ultimate caveat with Embiid, he vowed Saturday to “take more ownership into everything we do” in George’s absence.

“I’m always going to put it on myself,” Embiid said. “… and just encourage everybody. Give them the freedom to believe in themselves, so we can win.”

When asked how George’s suspension could impact the Sixers’ approach entering Thursday’s trade deadline, Nurse conceded “that probably remains to be seen.”

They could execute smaller, salary-dump-style moves to get under the luxury tax and create the two roster spots to convert Barlow and Walker from two-way contracts to standard deals. They could go after a legitimate short-term upgrade with a new wing or frontcourt player, who could then provide additional depth when George returns. Even in the midst of a disastrous 2024-25 season, for instance, the Sixers improved by adding Grimes at the deadline.

George can next take the floor for the Sixers’ March 25 home matchup against the Chicago Bulls. Then, his team will face another familiar issue — a lack of time to build on-court cohesion before the postseason begins in mid-April.

Yet the Sixers’ road to bridge that gap began Saturday with a victory. They now have 24 games to go.

“We’ve got to get fighting and get to work,” Nurse said. “All those guys I just mentioned have got to embrace this opportunity. … Here’s a chance for them to do it again.”