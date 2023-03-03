Sixers vs. Dallas Mavericks takeaways: Surrendering threes, Niang’s funk, sustaining runs

DALLAS – Recently, the 76ers have had zero answers when it comes to defending three-point shooters.

While on the topic of shooters, Georges Niang is in a funk. And the Sixers need to do a better job of sustaining runs.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 133-126 setback to the Dallas Mavericks Thursday night at the American Airlines Center.

Raining threes

Straightaway, folks will remember how Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving scored almost at will against the Sixers. Dončić had 42 points while making 7 of 13 three-pointers. Meanwhile, Irving added 40 points as he hit 6 of 8 threes.

Led by the All-Star backcourt, the Mavs’ overall ability to make three-pointers was a difference in the game. The Mavs made 25 of 48 three-pointers, tying a franchise record for the most made threes in a single game. Dallas also hit 25 of 45 at the New Orleans Pelicans on Feb. 21, 2021.

Thursday night’s defensive shortcomings came five days after the Boston Celtics made 16 of 36 three-pointers against the Sixers.

“We got to be more solid on the ball,” Tobias Harris said. ”It’s easier said than done when you have those types of dynamic scorers. But for us, we do have to understand that the teams that get that many looks up at threes. They obviously shot it up at a really high rate, but you do have to get those shooters off the line and put guys in position to make in different ways.”

Niang’s struggle

Niang is at his best when knocking down three-point shots.

Depending on the matchup, the reserve power forward has a tough time staying on the floor when he isn’t doing that.

He failed to score on Thursday after shooting 0-for-2 (both three-pointers) in 11 minutes, 32 seconds. This comes after Niang received a DNP coach’s decision in Wednesday’s victory over the Miami Heat.

He’s been in a shooting slump over the past seven games, shooting 4-for-21 on three-pointers.

Better job of sustaining runs

The Sixers got back into the game against the Mavs with a 15-0 run, closing the gap to 110-106, with 9 minutes, 22 seconds remaining. However, they could not sustain the run. The Mavericks responded with a 12-2 run of their own. Then the Sixers got back into game. But that particular Dallas run was a major blow to their momentum.

“Fourth quarter, we turned it over too much,” Tobias Harris said, “to try to give us a chance to really get back into the game.”