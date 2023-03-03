Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd understands comparisons between Joel Embiid and Hakeem Olajuwon

DALLAS — Jason Kidd has been in the NBA for over 28 years as a player, coach and assistant.

So the Hall of Famer knows a thing or two about evaluating talent. Before Thursday’s game with the 76ers, the Dallas Mavericks coach was asked if he saw a comparison between Joel Embiid and Hall of Famer center Hakeem Olajuwon.

Olajuwon led the Houston Rockets to two NBA titles and was named the 1994 league MVP. The 12-time All-NBA selection possessed elite footwork and post moves.

“They are both talented,” Kidd said at American Airlines Center. “Hakeem is one of the best centers to ever play the game, one of the best basketball players to play the game. And the footwork, I’m going to say Embiid probably played soccer, it’s safe to say, with his footwork. So there are some similarities there.

“I think at some point Embiid is probably going to win a championship and also an MVP.”

He believes the comparison will become complete if Embiid can accomplish those things. But Kidd doubled-down on Embiid’s footwork, saying “he does it at a high level and he does it well.”

Little movement by Sixers

For teams on the market and players who were bought out, Wednesday was the last day deals could be signed with an eye toward the postseason.

The Sixers added veteran center Dewayne Dedmon on Feb. 14. They spoke to Kevin Love before he signed with the Miami Heat. And the Sixers had interest with Will Barton, who chose the Toronto Raptors. But there wasn’t much other movement, and players who weren’t signed before Wednesday deadline are no longer eligible to play in the postseason.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said he’s satisfied with the roster he’s left with.

“You have to be,” he said. “That’s just the way that it is. I like our team, period. I don’t need to go any further than that. I really like our team.”

Dedmon has yet to play for the Sixers this season.

The 7-foot, 245-pounder sat out the Sixers’ victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 15, the day before the All-Star break. However, Dedmon injured his left hip during a practice before the Sixers’ Feb. 23 game against the Memphis Grizzlies and hasn’t played since.

Dedmon participated in a two-on-two scrimmage with members of the Sixers’ player development staff before Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat, which marked the fifth game he’s missed because of the injury.

Asked what he’s able to do, Rivers wasn’t sure, saying he hasn’t watched Dedmon.

“I know he’s with the training staff,” he said. “We really had one practice and shootaround so I don’t know the answer.”