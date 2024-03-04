Sixers-Mavericks takeaways: Jelling team; Nico Batum excels as small-ball big man, and more

DALLAS — The 76ers are slowly melding into shape.

Nico Batum, as a small-ball center, is a success. And Kelly Oubre Jr.’s swag is on 10.

Those three things stood out in the Sixers’ 120-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Sixers transforming

Sunday’s victory was the second straight since Kyle Lowry and Mo Bamba were inserted into the starting lineup. Coincidentally, it was also the second straight solid performance by Tobias Harris (a team-high 28 points). And Paul Reed was, once again, a beast coming off the bench.

“I think he’s comfortable in that role,” Tyrese Maxey said of Reed being the backup center as opposed to starting. “That’s the role he plays when the big fella [Joel Embiid, sidelined after knee surgery] is here. So I think it just got him going. He was out there playing with a lot more energy. I think he likes the new role.

“And for Mo Bamba, it’s good for him to start. He likes it. He said he doesn’t get cold. He’s always warm out there right after warmups. And he’s been playing well.”

Bamba had eight points on 2-for-3 shooting along with five rebounds and an assist in 14 minutes, 21 seconds. Meanwhile, Reed had 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting along with seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a block in 27:58.

Kyle Lowry made just 1 of 9 shots, but still had a huge imprint in the victory. He did a solid job of leading while dealing with a team-high seven assists.

The six-time All-Star did a solid job of handling the ball. Harris was a reliable catch-and-shoot three-point shooter. And Maxey carried the Sixers in the first quarter when he scored 17 of his 24 points.

“Everybody’s kind of figuring out our chemistry overall as a group,” Harris said. “We knew it was going to take some time ... figuring out ways to be successful out there. We’ve just got to stay at it.”

The Sixers improved 35-25 with 22 games remaining. Embiid, who recently started on-court workouts, is expected to rejoin the team later this month.

“We’ve got to get these dubs right now,” Reed said. “Playoffs are right around the corner. We’ve got to get there.”

Small-ball Batum

The Sixers went to small ball and turned center duties over Batum, a 6-foot-8 forward, to close out the game.

It’s a role he had in the last game and thrived in for the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Against the Mavericks (34-27), Batum finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and one block.

“I know how to play that role,” he said.

He knows how to maximize spacing when opponents blitz his teammates, like Dallas did to Maxey. Batum also tries to find ways to get the ball to Maxey and Oubre. But when he gets an open shot, he’s not afraid to take it.

Oubre’s swag

Oubre was one of the tallest cowboys inside the arena. The 6-7 swingman was decked out with a black cowboy hat, a leather vest, a western belt buckle, and a multicolored denim shirt with matching denim pants and cowboy boots.

The 28-year-old New Orleans native moved to Houston after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

“I have roots here,” Oubre said of Texas. “So I just wanted to tap into the culture. I love this place. It’s done a lot for me in my life, really inspired swag.”

Oubre purchased his outfit after the Sixers arrived in Big D on Saturday.

“I spent too much for these boots,” he said. “But they look good, and they’re ostrich. So it’s all about being festive.”