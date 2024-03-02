Buddy Hield hosts Sixers practice at his home gym: ‘It was cool to come out here’

DALLAS — The 76ers held practice at … Buddy Hield’s house.

The team flew to Big D early Saturday, boarded three charter buses, and headed straight to the swingman’s residence for a 4 p.m. practice.

Once they arrived, they passed by Hield’s workout gym and into the full basketball court with practice rims on the side at his residence.

Having teammates over for practice is nothing new for the eighth-year NBA veteran. The Sixers acquired Hield in a trade with the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8. While he was a Pacer, Indiana held practices and shootarounds in his gym while in town to face the Dallas Mavericks.

The Sixers (34-25) will face the Mavericks (34-26) at 1 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Center.

“I stay in Dallas in the offseason,” he said. “This is where I work out. This is where my family stays. It’s nothing better to bring the guys to the house and let’s shoot around. You know it’s an early game. So team bonding, you know, see where I stay. … It’s fun.”

His teammates enjoyed themselves. After practice, Kelly Oubre Jr. was swinging on a swing set in the courtyard that separates Hield’s gym from his house. Several teammates were outside working out, while a few remained inside to get extra shots.

“They asked me [about holding practice at Hield’s residence], and I said yes right away,” coach Nick Nurse said. “I thought it would be interesting, and it certainly is. I think it’s a decent court.”

» READ MORE: Sixers signing Delaware Blue Coats point guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract

The Sixers got a lot accomplished.

They got a lot of shots up, did five-one-zero drills, worked on their execution, and had a walk-through for Sunday’s game. The Sixers had the walk-through Saturday because time won’t permit them to have one Sunday with a midday game.

“It was cool to come out here,” Nurse said, “see his family, see his spread, and get a little work done at the same time.”

Oubre, Martin updates

Oubre (right shoulder soreness) and KJ Martin (right ankle impingement) were full participants at the practice. They’re listed as questionable against the Mavs.

Oubre missed Friday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets, while Martin was sidelined the last three games.

Asked if he’ll play Sunday, Oubre responded: “Absolutely, man.”

“I just had some inflammation,” he said. “I kind of messed up my AC joint a little bit. And it kind of flared up since New York [Knicks on Feb. 22]. I’d just been kind of ignoring it because I’ve been trying to hoop. But then my play started to lack and defer. So therefore [missing Friday’s game] was a business decision for me to just get back on track mentally and physically.”

Martin also hopes to play.

Bamba remains a starter

Nurse said Mo Bamba is expected to get his second straight start at center. Point guard Kyle Lowry also will remain in the starting lineup.