ATLANTA — Danny Green will miss the remainder of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and perhaps the rest of the postseason.

The 76ers small forward suffered a game-ending Grade II right calf strain early in Friday’s Game 3 victory over the Altanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The best-case scenario is for him to return in two weeks after he’s reevaluated. However, he could be out for as many as five weeks.

Harrison Sanford, Green’s co-host on Inside The Green Room, said there’s a chance that Green skips attending Monday night’s Game 4 in Atlanta, preferring to stay in the Philadelphia area to begin rehabilitating his injury. Sanford added that Green is optimistic that he’ll return later in the playoffs, assuming the Sixers hold their ground and advance in the postseason.

Right now, the Sixers hold a 2-1 advantage over the Hawks in the best-of-seven series.

