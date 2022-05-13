The Sixers’ depth took a big blow in the opening minutes of Thursday’s Game 6 against the Miami Heat, when veteran wing Danny Green hurt his left knee after Joel Embiid inadvertently fell on him underneath the basket.

Green was carried to the locker room while the Wells Fargo crowd chanted, “Danny Green!” He was ruled out for the rest of the game. When the play was shown on the video board, a collective gasp rippled through the crowd.

ESPN reported that, ahead of an MRI, there was “significant concern” about Green’s injury.

The injury perhaps caps a rough season for Green, who missed 19 regular-season games while nursing ailments, including problems with his hamstring and hip. He also could not finish last season’s playoff run when he suffered a calf injury during the second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

Matisse Thybulle replaced Green, while Furkan Korkmaz also got minutes with Green unavailable.

