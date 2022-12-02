MEMPHIS — The Grizzlies are known for their brash and entertaining personalities and playing style. So it should be no surprise that De’Anthony Melton has “been talking mess” to his former teammates “for a couple months now.”

Melton’s excitement to face the Grizzlies for the first time as a 76er was evident at Friday’s shootaround at FedExForum. The combo guard buried a one-handed heave from beyond halfcourt inside the arena he called home for three seasons, then said he was “going for 40.”

“I’ve been telling them I’ve been waiting to go at them,” Melton said following shootaround. “So they already know I’m coming, no matter what. And they’re going to have to watch what they do around me, too.”

Melton’s career ascended alongside his previous team, becoming a key bench player who could defend, rebound and shoot from outside. His numbers improved in each of his three seasons, including averaging 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 2021-22.

The Grizzlies were the NBA’s breakout team that same season, finishing as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in the playoffs’ second round. And those players relished their climb, mugging in front of television cameras during postgame interviews and dancing their way to a victorious locker room.

“Just the energy here, it was a lot of fun,” Melton said.

The Sixers acquired Melton in a draft-night trade and expected him to be the sixth man. Yet because of significant injuries to starting guards James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, Melton has slid into that first group and shouldered more responsibilities as a scorer and playmaker. He was struggling with his shot entering Friday, connecting on 34.7% of his 12.3 attempts per game in four outings since Nov. 25.

Melton has remained a disruptive defender, entering Friday ranked third in the NBA in steals (2.2 per game) and tied for second in deflections (3.7 per game).

His next task: attempting to slow down eclectic All-Star point guard Ja Morant.

“You’ve got to stay between him and the basket,” Melton said. “And at the same time, you’ve got to get ready to jump. Because he’s explosive and he’s got a springpad anytime around the [lane] at that point.

“You just can’t let him get there, and when he does, you’ve got to be physical with him.”

Harris misses shootaround, still questionable with illness

Tobias Harris did not participate in Friday’s Sixers shootaround in Memphis, and remains questionable to play against the Grizzlies with a non-COVID illness.

Harris absence is especially impactful because the Sixers continue to play without Harden, who is eyeing Monday’s game at Houston as his target return date from a foot tendon strain, and Maxey, who is expected to miss a couple more weeks with a fractured foot.

The standout forward left in the second half of Wednesday’s blowout loss in Cleveland, after going 0-of-7 from the floor and scoring three points in 23 minutes.

Before Wednesday, Harris had played well during the shorthanded Sixers’ seven wins in their past 10 games entering Friday. This season, he is averaging 16.2 points on 47% shooting, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.