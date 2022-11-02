In many ways, the 76ers knew what they were getting when acquiring De’Anthony Melton from the Memphis Grizzlies in a draft-night trade.

The guard was an established three-and-D guard with an ability to add instant toughness to what had been recognized as a soft team, which explains why the Sixers were happy to part ways with Danny Green and first-round pick David Roddy to get him.

Now, Sixers fans are seeing what team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey already knew.

Melton missed Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center with lower-back stiffness. Joel Embiid also missed his second straight game with the flu. However, Melton led the NBA in total deflections with 33 entering the contest and rated third in deflections per game (4.1). He also ranked seventh in steals per game (2.0).

“Adding a guy that can get their hands on the ball and deflections,” coach Doc Rivers said, “the one game we had like 46 deflections. He had like 14 of them. It’s amazing how many times he has the ability to get his hands on the ball.

“I’ve not seen it very often and he does a great job. So that helps.”

Offensively, Melton has scored in double figures in each of last five games to bring his scoring average to 9.5 points in eight games with two starts. He also shot 40.7% on three-pointers and averaged 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.

He’s also better than expected as a roller to the basket in the pick-and-roll.

“It’s rare that you have a guy that actually plays the point sometimes that is actually your roller,” Rivers said. “Now, he’s catching it and his decision-making is absolutely terrific. It’s been great for us.”

And what’s scary for opponents is he appears to get better with each passing game.

“I think with more games, I’m starting to get used to the offense and what other players like to do on my team,” Melton said. “So I’m trying to go out there and play hard and make the right play, take what I feel like is open, attack on both ends, offensively and defensively.”

In Monday’s 118-111 victory over the Wizards, he had a season-high 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting along with two steals.

More touches is part of the reason for Melton’s improved play.

“We are sharing the ball more as a team and he feels more involved,” Rivers said. “He’s such a disruptor defensively. Again, I keep saying it, I knew he was good. I didn’t know he was this good, defensively. His hands are just incredible.”