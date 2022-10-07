The 76ers have voiced their lofty goal of becoming the NBA’s best defense.

They made major additions to that side of the ball this offseason, bringing in P.J. Tucker, De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House.

Yet the Sixers’ perimeter defense in Wednesday’s 113-112 exhibition win revealed they have a long way to go. Cleveland made 7 of 12 mostly wide open three-pointers in the first quarter. For the half, the Cavaliers shot 50% (10 of 20 from three). Both squads rested their starters and reduced the minutes of some key reserve players after intermission.

So players communicating on defense, finding open shooters and closing out on attempts is something the Sixers must improve before the Oct. 18 season opener against the Boston Celtics.

“Mainly, we are trying to work on being a great help defensive team,” Tyrese Maxey said. “Playing with each other, playing for each other on the defensive end. That’s extremely hard, because we got a lot of different guys, [coming from] a lot of different systems. ... Now, we’re just trying to bring it together in one system.”

The Sixers’ starting backcourt of Maxey and James Harden is known for offensive production — not lockdown defense. That’s part of the Sixers’ belief in communicating and providing help defense.

There were times Wednesday where players zeroed in on their position only to realize someone was open on the perimeter, which led to slow closeouts.

Unlike Monday, the Sixers played with their entire starting lineup and key rotation players against the Cavs, creating a bit more realistic barometer of where they stand on defense.

Harden, Tucker, House Jr. and Joel Embiid sat out Monday’s 127-108 victory in Brooklyn.

“We did a poor job on that [Wednesday],” Georges Niang said. “But that was something I think we did a really good job of in Brooklyn [Monday], was sprinting back to the paint, protecting the paint, and finding the shooters.

“On [Wednesday], we tried to find our matchup where that wasn’t really a good thing for us. They kind of exposed us.”

At times, the Sixers matched up with the wrong guy or had two players on one guy. That created mismatches and wide-open opportunities for Cleveland.

In the era of positionless basketball, the Sixers’ ability to adapt to unconventional defensive assignments will be critical.

“That’s how the game is going, and you are going to have to be able to guard one through five out there,” Niang said. “That’s really how the game is going to be.”

That’s something the Sixers hope to improve during their final two exhibition games.