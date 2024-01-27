Joel Embiid continues to downplay his rivalry with Nikola Jokić: ‘It’s a matchup between Denver and Philly’

DENVER — Joel Embiid still chooses to downplay his rivalry with Nikola Jokić.

But for the basketball world, it’s a big deal. That reality is the main reason Saturday’s matchup between Embiid’s 76ers and Jokić's Denver Nuggets will be their second nationally televised game in 12 days. This upcoming matchup could determine which player can claim to be the NBA’s best center. It could also influence the MVP race.

Nevertheless…

“It’s a matchup between Philly and Denver,” Embiid said of the ESPN-televised game at Ball Arena. “I know everybody keeps trying to make it personal. But I have nothing against Denver or Nikola. I’ve said it time and time, he’s the best player in the league. I respect everything he’s accomplished.”

Jokić won back-to-back league MVPs over Embiid in 2021 and 2022. Last season, Embiid turned the tables by winning the award in a landslide over Jokić. However, the Serbian player had a hold-my-beer moment by leading the Nuggets to the NBA title and garnering Finals MVP.

“Winning Finals MVP is why he holds that title,” Embiid said.

However, the fury with which Embiid plays when facing Jokić doesn’t match his pregame modesty. The Cameroonian is extremely motivated when they square off. And for good reason.

Embiid finished with 41 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in the Sixers’ 126-121 victory on Jan. 16. That came after he torched Jokić and the Nuggets for 47 points and 18 rebounds in last season’s only head-to-head matchup at the Wells Fargo Center.

In eight meetings, Embiid is averaging 27.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks. The Sixers are 6-2 in those games.

But Saturday’s game will have a different twist.

Embiid is scheduled to face the Nuggets in Colorado for the first time since Nov. 8, 2019. Back then, Embiid finished with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting to go with 15 rebounds, two assists, one block, and eight turnovers in a 100-97 setback.

The following season, a left knee bone bruise sidelined him in the Sixers’ 104-95 loss on March 30, 2021, in Denver. In the Nov. 18, 2021, meeting, he missed the Sixers’ 103-89 victory while in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. And last season, Embiid was scratched before the game and missed the 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on March 28 because of right calf tightness.

Nuggets fans kept chanting “MVP” whenever Jokić, who finished with 25 points, 17 rebounds, 12 assists, and two blocks, went to the foul line. They also took shots at Embiid for sitting out. There were “MISSING PERSON: JOEL EMBID AKA ‘THE PROCESS’ ” signs all over the arena.

“I respect everything he’s accomplished,” Embiid said, doubling down on his praise for Jokić. “... But it’s a matchup between Denver and Philly. We are going to go in there and do our best to win a game in a tough environment.”

It’s a game fans want to see as both Embiid and Jokić have transformed the sport and center position. They are both skilled 7-footers with guard-like qualities.

Embiid, a 7-foot-2, 280-pounder, is averaging a league-best 36.0 points. He is also sixth in rebounds (11.4) and tied for 10th in blocks (1.8), and averages a career-best 5.8 assists.

Jokić is the league’s 13th-best scorer (26.3 points). He’s also ranked fourth in rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.0). The 6-11, 284-pounder leads the league with 13 triple-doubles.

With Embiid and Jokić leading the way, teams are searching for athletic, multi-purpose big men to anchor their franchise. The San Antonio Spurs drafted 7-4 post player Victor Wembanyama with the first pick in June’s NBA draft. Oklahoma City Thunder 7-3 forward/center Chet Holmgren was the second pick in the 2022 draft.

“All it takes is usually people try to copy,” Embiid said of the return of dominant big men. “When you had the Golden State years, the threes. People tried to copy that. You have a couple of big men that have won championships with [Milwaukee Bucks 6-11 power forward] Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and Nikola.

“Now, you have to have something for those types of guys. Because if you don’t have guys that can guard them, you have no chance. Those big guys are unguardable.”

Notes

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and general manager Elton Brand are with the team. Hall of Fame coach George Karl, the father of Sixers assistant Coby Karl, attended Friday’s practice. Karl has compiled a league sixth-best 1,175 victories with the Seattle SuperSonics, Bucks, Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.