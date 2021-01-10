Green tried to take command early by shooting more, but his shots weren’t dropping. He finished the game 4-for-17 from the field, including 2-of-7 from beyond the arc. Howard played a season-high 23 minutes, 35 seconds and while he did have a double-double (11 points, 11 rebounds), he also had a team-worst minus-22 rating and shared the team-high with four turnovers. He also committed five fouls, many unnecessary, as he is prone to do.