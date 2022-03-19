Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 111-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Best performance: Joel Embiid gets this on a night he committed six mostly careless turnovers. That’s because the Sixers star was just that dominating. Embiid finished with game highs of 32 points and five steals to go with eight rebounds, four assists and one block. This marked Embiid’s 33rd game of at least 30 points this season. That’s the most by a Sixer since Hall of Famer Allen Iverson had 49 such games during the 2005-06 season.

Worst performance: This goes to Shake Milton for the second consecutive game. For most of his 12 minutes, 36 seconds of action, the Sixers reserve guard was impersonating the Invisible Man. He was held scoreless while failing to attempt a shot. Milton’s only statistics were two rebounds and one foul. He needs to snap out of his funk soon because the Sixers are going to need him in the postseason.

» READ MORE: Sixers partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer make bid for Premier League giant Chelsea F.C.

Best defensive performance: Embiid gets this thanks for his career-high tying five steals. He also blocked one shot. This marked the second time of Embiid’s career that he finished with at least 30 points, five rebounds and five steals.

Worst statistic: The Sixers didn’t exactly take advantage of second chances. They finished with four second-chance points while shooting 2-for-7 during those opportunities.

Best statistic: The Sixers were solid from the foul line. They made 21 of 23 free throws for 91.3%. James Harden shot 9-for-10. Embiid was 8-for-9. DeAndre Jordan and Thybulle both went 2-for-2.

Best of the best: This goes to Matisse Thybulle’s 10 points on 3-for-3 shooting, including two three-pointers. The Sixers improved to 9-0 this season when the small forward scores at least 10 points.