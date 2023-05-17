Sixers’ Daryl Morey: Joel Embiid was ‘shocked’ by Doc Rivers firing

During ESPN’s pregame coverage Tuesday night, Stephen A. Smith said Sixers star Joel Embiid wasn’t happy with the decision to fire Doc Rivers.

“Joel Embiid wasn’t happy Doc Rivers got fired,” Smith said. “I’m not guessing. I’m telling you.”

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Sixers president Daryl Morey said it was very natural for players to become close with people in the locker room. Morey cited an unspecified trade in which Embiid was initially unhappy with the players the Sixers dealt.

“He was very close with coach Rivers and, yeah, he was shocked about the change,” Morey said. “It’s my job to help convince him that the new coach is someone that he’ll have a great relationship with as well.”