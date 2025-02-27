Sixers guard Eric Gordon to miss three months following arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist

Eric Gordon’s season with the 76ers is most likely over.

The shooting guard had arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist Wednesday and will be reevaluated in three months, the team said. The Sixers (20-38) will play their regular-season finale on April 13 against the Chicago Bulls.

Right now, the 12th-place squad is 2½ games behind the 10th-place Bulls (23-36) for the Eastern Conference’s final Play-In Tournament spot with 24 games remaining. The play-in tourney is set for April 15-18 and the opening round of the playoffs begins on April 19.

The Sixers, who are riding the NBA’s longest losing streak at nine games, are considered a long shot to make the playoffs. But if they do and go on a deep run, the conference finals will be in mid to late May. Even if the Sixers advance that far, it’s unknown whether Gordon would be available to play.

The 36-year-old signed a two-year, $6.7 million contract with the Sixers on July 10. His deadline to pick up the player option for next season is June 29.

Gordon came to Philly to create spacing for the team’s Big Three of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey.

After a slow start, he blossomed into the team’s most consistent outside shooter. Gordon averaged 6.8 points while shooting 40.9% on three-pointers in 39 games this season, making 13 starts. He had 12 games with three or more three-pointers and scored in double figures 14 times. The Indiana native missed the last six games due to the sprained wrist and subsequent surgery to repair it.

Gordon, who’s in his 17th NBA season, has averaged 15.3 points while shooting 37.2% from behind the arc during stops with the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, and Sixers.