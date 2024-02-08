Sixers-Warriors takeaways: Jaden Springer excels amid chaos; team struggles to play a complete game

This version of the 76ers can’t compete for a full 48 minutes.

Yet, they must continue to fight through their mistakes. And even though they’re getting boat raced, the Sixers are learning they have a quality defender in Jaden Springer.

Those three things stood out in Wednesday’s 127-104 setback to the Golden State Warriors at the Wells Fargo Center.

Can’t sustain effort

The Sixers (30-20) were competitive in the first half only to have things fall apart in the third quarter.

This time, the Warriors outscored them 43-23 in the third. Golden State shot 66.7% from the field – including making 6 of 7 three-pointers.

“We just come out with zero energy to start the second half,” Sixers coach Nick Nurse said. “They just laid it in. They just blitzed us right in 90 seconds to kind of deliver some knockout punches. And from there, it was pretty tough on our guys.”

Golden State opened the second half with a 23-7 run to build a commanding 71-52 cushion with 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the third quarter. Then went on to extend their lead to 30 points in the fourth quarter.

On Monday, the Sixers were competitive through three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks before falling apart.

“Again, I think they came out with another gear in the second half,” Nurse said, “and just ran right past us on a bunch of stuff. And both physically and mentally. Mentally not enough energy.”

Continue to fight

The Sixers are playing without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, who will be sidelined six to eight weeks after meniscus surgery in his left knee. But are also without starters De’Anthony Melton (back) and Nico Batum (left hamstring).

The team has also been impacted by having several other players sidelined with illness and injuries. They were down six players on Wednesday. As a result, they gave extended minutes to normally end-of-the-bench players.

The Sixers have also lost seven of their last eight games, including a recent three-game losing streak.

“I’m concerned,” Nurse said of the tough stretch. “I think that we have to continue to fight through it. We’re going to have to look at tape and make adjustments and do some things better. I think even in the first half, when we were pretty well engaged, we did some really good things. But we had a couple big mistakes on things we can do.”

They struggled to stop a couple of transition buckets despite being in great position to do so.

“Or there’s a scheme on defense where there’s this definite game plan, walkthrough study that we’re doing, and we don’t get it done,” Nurse said. “A couple layups go by and all of the sudden, it turns into four, five layups, right? When we get those things done, they’re fighting like they were and we’re challenging and do a good job.”

That’s why the Sixers need to continue to fight and clean up their mistakes. They also need to make three-pointers, and play better with their available players.

Springer stepping up

Springer is making the most of his extended minutes.

The third-year guard had a hand in shutting down an All-Star guard for the second straight game.

While making his first start of the season, Springer helped to hold Steph Curry to four points on 2-for-7 shooting. The two-time MVP also had a game-worst four turnovers.

On Monday, Springer helped hold Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić to 19 points on 6-for-15 shooting. Dončić is averaging a league-best 34.5 points.

“I just learned you got to be locked-in guarding those guys — Steph Curry, especially,” Springer said. “He doesn’t stop moving. Luka, his pace, his size. So being able to adjust to [their playing] style. That’s pretty big.”

His confidence-level has been high, resulting in his sucess to guard them.

“My teammates believe in me,” Springer said. “The coaching staff trusts me to be able to take that assignment, so I feel like my confidence is pretty good.”

Springer had eight points, four rebounds, two steals, and one block against the Warriors.