With Joel Embiid out, Sixers should push to acquire Andre Drummond at trade deadline

On paper, things look bleak for the 76ers with Joel Embiid sidelined for an extended period with a lateral meniscus injury.

But we’ll soon learn what the Sixers intend to do to keep their season afloat until Embiid gets back.

While the return of De’Anthony Melton and other injured players is welcomed, the Sixers must try to get a center capable of filling in for the reigning MVP before Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. Chicago Bulls backup Andre Drummond would be the best option via that route. The 6-foot-11, 280-pounder is a rebounding machine and a two-time All-Star familiar with the Sixers organization.

» READ MORE: What are Joel Embiid’s options? A doctor explains how he could approach lateral meniscus surgery.

Advertisement

Drummond spent most of the 2021-22 season as Embiid’s backup before the Sixers included him with Ben Simmons in the trade that brought James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets just shy of two years ago.

But the Sixers (30-18) would have to give up something of value for Drummond, who is in the midst of a slight career resurgence — averaging 7.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals — with the Bulls (23-27).

If Chicago is really looking to make the playoffs — the Bulls are 8-8 since the first of year — they probably won’t give him up. But if they decide they want to sell and focus on the future, maybe Drummond will become available.

Embiid will have a corrective procedure this week to repair an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee. A source said the Sixers are not ruling out a return this season. However, they won’t have a definitive timeline until after the procedure.

Assuming Embiid does return this season, Drummond would slide to backup center in the postseason. He would be a solid reserve option in limited minutes if Embiid remains healthy. But if the 7-foot-2, 280-pounder isn’t, it won’t matter what the Sixers do.

The Sixers’ postseason success is tied directly to Embiid’s play. He must be able to play at an elite level for them to advance beyond the second round for the first time since 2001.

If not, they could lose in the first round or play-in tournament. The Sixers have lost five of their last six games heading into Monday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Wells Fargo Center. They needed a career-best 51 points from Tyrese Maxey in their lone victory over that stretch: Thursday’s 127-124 road decision over the Utah Jazz.

» READ MORE: Sixers’ Joel Embiid will have knee surgery this week. He’s expected to be out for an extended period.

The victory over Utah (25-26) capped a five-game road trip with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, and Indiana Pacers.

Embiid injured the knee against the Pacers (28-23) on Jan. 25, but remained in the game. He missed the next two games, against the Nuggets (35-16) and Blazers (15-35), before returning against the Warriors (21-25). Embiid left that game with 4 minutes, 4 seconds remaining after Jonathan Kuminga landed on his knee cap and hasn’t played since.

As of Sunday, the Sixers are 4-10 in games without Embiid. And they head into Monday’s game without Embiid, Melton (lumbar spine stress response), Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise). Tobias Harris (illness) was questionable.

The team will have a better gauge of their next steps in the coming days. One has to assume they have Plan A, Plan B, and Plan C mapped out. And the Sixers likely know what they can get on the trade market if they make a move.

Whatever the outcome, it’s really a shame because Embiid was having a phenomenal season and the Sixers were in the midst of a great year.

Embiid was on pace to win his third consecutive scoring title while averaging a league- and career-best 35.3 points. He is also sixth in rebounds (11.3) and 11th in blocks (1.8) and averaging a career-best 5.7 assists.

The Cameroonian had scored at least 30 points in 22 consecutive games.

But that’s not the most impressive part of his season. Averaging 35.3 points in 34.0 minutes, Embiid was on pace to join Wilt Chamberlain as the only NBA player since the 1954-55 season to finish with more points than minutes played. Chamberlain averaged 50.4 points in 48.5 minutes for the Philadelphia Warriors during the 1961-62 season.

» READ MORE: Sixers will need collective effort to ‘hold down the fort’ as Joel Embiid recovers from meniscus injury