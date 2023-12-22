Sixers grades: Joel Embiid fights through injury, Tyrese Maxey delivers All-Star performance vs. Raptors

The 76ers pulled off a 121-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Here are our grades from the win.

Center: A-

Joel Embiid displayed grit, battling through what appeared to be a first-half ankle injury. He got off to a slow start, not scoring a basket until there was just over a minute left in the first quarter — and he finished the period with just two points on 1-for-4 shooting, while committing four turnovers. However, he got teammates involved with solid playmaking with six first-half assists. And in the second half, he showed why he’s the reigning MVP, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists.

Paul Reed’s play gradually improved. He didn’t do much during his second-quarter. His first shot attempt was an awful three-point miss. But Reed scored four points and grabbed three rebounds during seven-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.

Forwards: A

Tobias Harris showed what he can do while playing aggressively. He attacked the basket and looked for his shot instead of looking for the pass. That enabled him to score 18 of his season-high 33 points in the first half. There were moments when he passed the ball to Embiid and just backed out of the way without cutting to the basket or looking to get the ball back, so he’ll need to work on that. But from an aggressive and productivity standpoint, this was Harris’ best game in a while.

Marcus Morris Sr.’s defense lacked in what was his first home start as a Sixer. Offensively, he made a couple of shots. But he was more of a role-playing leader than anything else.

Robert Covington did a lot of solid things that don’t show up in a stat sheet. The reserve was a glue guy and did a solid job of defending Scottie Barnes. He was plus-15 in the win.

Danuel House Jr. made his lone shot attempts, but did a lot of dirty work and was also plus-15.

Guards: B+

Tyrese Maxey had another All-Star-worthy performance. The point guard looked explosive, took advantage of mismatches, and set up his teammates. He finished with 33 points and 10 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr. got his second consecutive start due to injuries. But he was too aggressive on the offensive end, forcing shots. That led to him missing attempts he would normally make. Defensively, he was just OK.

Furkan Korkmaz didn’t do much in his second stint in the game. However, he provided a spark during a 3:29 stretch in the first quarter. The Sixers needed scoring, and he scored a key basket, grabbed a rebound, and was a plus-five.