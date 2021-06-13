This series will kick into overdrive as the Sixers and Hawks are scheduled to play every other night from here on out. That’s if Atlanta can figure out how to counter the Sixers’ size and length, of course. Here are a few other things to consider ahead of Monday’s Game 4:

1. The Sixers won all three games Danny Green missed in the regular season. Two were against Oklahoma City, the other was the season finale against Orlando. Both of those teams finished in last place.

2. The Sixers’ record in games their starters missed this season: Green, 3-0 (1.000); Seth Curry, 10-5 (.667); Ben Simmons, 7-7 (.500); Tobias Harris, 5-5 (.500); Joel Embiid, 10-11 (.476)

3. Key quote from Game 3: “I think their size has had an impact on this series. They just pretty much pounded us in the paint tonight.” -- Hawks coach Nate MacMillan

4. After shooting 45.0% on three-pointers during the regular season, Seth Curry is shooting 44.9% in eight playoff games. It stands as the highest percentage in a single postseason in team history. Curry, Aaron McKie (42.2% in 2001), JJ Redick (41.4% in 2019), and Jrue Holiday (40.8% in 2012) are the only Sixers north of 40% in a postseason (minimum 40 attempts).

5. Point spreads for the first four games of this series starting with the opener; Sixers favored in each: -5 (Hawks covered), -6.5 (Sixers covered), -2 (Sixers covered), -3 (Monday’s line).

6. The Sixers easily lead all teams in scoring during the playoffs at 123.6 points per game (Utah is second among active teams at 119.0), and Philadelphia’s pace -- possessions per 48 minutes -- is 101.0, also tops among active teams. Just for comparison, the Allen Iverson/2001 Sixers club that advanced to the NBA Finals, averaged 92.3 points per game and 87.0 possessions per 48 minutes.

7. Teams that are up 3-1 have a 163-9 NBA series record (94.8%). Teams that lost the first game at home and won the next three, like the Sixers would with a win in Game 4, are 14-0.

8. Teams with two home games left in a series tied, 2-2, like the Sixers would be with a loss on Monday, are 112-31 -- still a healthy 78.3% winning percentage.

9. Curious to see how much more run George Hill gets with Green being out. This opening is why he was acquired in late March for a bunch of second-round picks, end-of-the-bench guys, and prospects. He’s averaging 14.2 minutes and 2.3 points in this series.

10. Hawks sniper Bogdan Bogdanovic is a descendent of the noted 20th Century Serbian architect of the same name. Mr. Bogdanovic, who passed away in 2010, designed memorials for those who fought and died at the hands of oppression in World War II. Among his most notable sculptures is the Stone Flower, which commemorates the atrocities at the Jasenovac concentration camp located 62 miles south of Zagreb. Check out this photo gallery.

Source: Inquirer research, Basketball-Reference.com