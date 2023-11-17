Joel Embiid’s 32 points help Sixers pull away from Atlanta Hawks, move to 2-1 in In-Season Tournament play

ATLANTA — Joel Embiid elevated for a one-footed jumper, then shrugged his shoulders as Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder called timeout after it splashed through the net.

That fourth-quarter bucket helped lift the NBA’s reigning MVP to 32 points as the 76ers pulled away for a 126-116 victory Friday night at State Farm Arena to move to 2-1 in NBA In-Season Tournament action.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse called Friday’s game a must-win to keep alive his team’s chances of advancing out of Eastern Conference’s Group A play and into the tournament’s knockout round. The Sixers moved into a tie with the Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers at 2-1 with one Group Play game remaining. The Sixers will host Cleveland Tuesday in that final contest. All of those teams are behind the 2-0 Indiana Pacers, face the Hawks Tuesday in Atlanta before hosting the 0-3 Detroit Pistons on Nov. 24.

The Sixers (9-3) led the Hawks by as many as eight points in the third quarter, before stretching that advantage to 107-95 early in the fourth quarter on a Tobias Harris three-pointer set up by a solid defensive play by Danuel House Jr. on the opposite end. They led by as many as 16 points down the stretch.

Embiid, who again entered the game questionable to play because of hip soreness, also totaled seven rebounds and eight assists. And several of those helpers came on slick passes, including a behind-the-back dish to Robert Covington for a corner three-pointer and a touch pass to House for a layup that gave the Sixers an 84-76 lead with 1 minute, 3 seconds left in the third.

Harris added a season-high 29 points to go with 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey added 19 points on 5-of-13 shooting and eight assists.

The Sixers’ next game is Sunday at the Brooklyn Nets, before Tuesday’s In-Season Tournament group play finale against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Backcourt battle

Trae Young sent social media abuzz with an early highlight, when his crossover dribble move dropped De’Anthony Melton to the floor before he banged home a three-pointer.

But Melton and the Sixers otherwise did a good job of limiting Young (22 points, 13 assists) and fellow star guard Dejounte Murray (13 points), who shot a combined 10-of-30 from the floor.

Young went 1-of-6 the rest of the first half, finally getting back on the board when a late runner gave Atlanta a 54-51 lead. Jaden Springer also spent time guarding Young in both halves, while Covington got a piece of one of Young’s early deep shots.

Maxey, meanwhile, overcame a quiet first quarter, when he went scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting. He responded with 12 second-quarter points, including an explosion to the basket that gave the Sixers a 44-41 lead and a deep pull-up three-pointer that increased that advantage to six points. He later dished a transition pass to Harris for an and-1 dunk in the first half’s final seconds.

Maxey appeared to be heading toward a quiet third quarter, before he nailed a corner three-pointer and then drew a foul on the ensuing possession to help the Sixers lead by as many as eight points in the period.

Rotations, rotations

Covington made an impact on both ends of the floor in his second consecutive start in place of Nicolas Batum, who missed Friday’s game for personal reasons. He finished with six points, seven rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes.

Batum is expected to rejoin the Sixers in time for Sunday’s game in Brooklyn.

Springer (eight points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocks) and House (14 points on 5-of-8 shooting) meanwhile, were also active as the Sixers’ primary wing subs.

» READ MORE: Wing rotation remains Sixers’ biggest rotational puzzle

They helped their team create their initial second-half cushion, when Springer converted a reverse layup to put the Sixers up, 86-78, at the 2:22 mark and House drained a corner three-pointer in the third quarter’s final minute. Later, a House finish gave the Sixers a 104-95 advantage early in the final frame, before his swat set up Harris’ long ball to put his team up double digits for the first time.

Marcus Morris Sr., meanwhile, also entered the game in the first quarter, but departed after a two minutes with an apparent leg injury and did not return after receiving attention from the medical staff on the bench.