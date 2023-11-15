Nicolas Batum remains out for Sixers vs. Celtics, Joel Embiid again questionable with hip soreness

Joel Embiid is listed as questionable to play in the 76ers’ marquee rematch against the Boston Celtics Wednesday night because of left hip soreness, after he played through the ailment in Tuesday’s loss against the Indiana Pacers.

Following the game, Embiid acknowledged, “I wasn’t myself. I wasn’t moving as well as I have been moving” against the Pacers, after also being listed as questionable heading into that game.

Embiid, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player, enters Wednesday as the league’s leading scorer at 33.1 points per game, and is also averaging 11.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.9 blocks.

Additionally, Sixers starting forward Nicolas Batum will miss his second consecutive game for personal reasons, which also kept him out of his first two contests with the Sixers following his acquisition in the blockbuster trade from the Los Angeles Clippers. Robert Covington started in place of Batum on Tuesday against the Pacers, although he did not play in the fourth quarter and Danuel House Jr. and Patrick Beverley instead received the crunch-time minutes.

Batum has averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds in four games with the Sixers, while making 8 of 13 three-point attempts. He has also been praised for his defensive versatility and know-how.

Starting forward Tobias Harris is listed as probable to play Wednesday with neck pain, after briefly leaving Tuesday’s loss for concussion protocols when his head and neck bent awkwardly while getting inadvertently tangled with airborne Pacer Bruce Brown. Harris is also off to a terrific start this season, averaging 19.9 points on 57.6% shooting, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

Celtics standouts Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bruise) are listed as questionable to play Wednesday night.

The Sixers (8-2) beat the Celtics (8-2) last Wednesday, 106-103, in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top early-season teams. Tuesday’s loss to the Pacers snapped the Sixers’ eight-game winning streak.