The Miami Heat may be without their best player Monday night against the 76ers.

All-Star forward Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable for the 7:30 p.m. matchup at the Wells Fargo Center with a sprained right ankle.

The Sixers have yet to release their injury report. But there has been uncertainty surrounding Joel Embiid’s status. The MVP frontrunner played in the past three games despite being listed as questionable before each contest.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers would not disclose Embiid’s status for Monday night prior to Sunday night’s 93-88 home loss to the Toronto Raptors. Embiid did not speak to the media following the game because he was being evaluated by the team dentist after he struck in the mouth late in the game.

Meanwhile, Sixers point guard James Harden said following the game that he intends to play against the Heat.

The status of Harden and Embiid in games down the stretch has been a hot topic.

But Butler, a former Sixer, has only played in Philadelphia twice since being traded to the Heat on July 6, 2019.

He had 11 points and five rebounds on Nov. 23, 2019. Then he followed that up with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists on Dec. 18, 2019. Butler missed last season’s two-game series in Philadelphia and this season’s Dec. 15 tilt.

But Butler has had success against the Sixers, averaging 23.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists in his last 10 games against them.

He’s not the only Heat player on the injury report.

Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion) and Victor Oladipo (right lower back spasms) will miss the game while Caleb Martin (left knee hyperextension) is questionable.

This matchup will mark the Sixers’ sixth game in nine days. It also features two of the Eastern Conference’s best teams. The Heat are atop the standings with a 47-24 record. The Sixers are 3 ½ games back in third place at 43-27 with 12 games remaining.