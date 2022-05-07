Here is my look at some of the best and worst performances from the 76ers’ 99-79 victory over the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Friday.

Best performance: Danny Green gets this for finishing with 21 points to snap out of his shooting slump. He made 7 of 9 three-pointers after shooting a combined 2-for-14 in the first two games. The Sixers small forward also nabbed four rebounds and was plus-17.

Best performance in a losing effort: This goes to Jimmy Butler for finishing with a game-high 33 points, a team-high nine rebounds and two steals. The Heat forward shot 12-for-22 from the field while being a solid two-way players.

Worst performance: I had to give this to Bam Adebayo. The Heat center shot 2-for-9 from the field and finished with three rebounds He was a game-worst minus-22.

Best defensive performance: Joel Embiid gets this for shutting down Adebayo. Adebayo averaged 23.5 points in the first two games on a combined 15-of-21 shooting to go with 10.5 rebounds.

Best statistic: This goes to the Sixers three-point shooting. The team made 16 of 33 for 48.5%

Worst statistic: This goes to the Heat three-point shooting. They shot 7 of 30 for 23.3%.