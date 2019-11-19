The Sixers (8-5) have a larger than usual responsibility this week as they return home from a rough road trip, which included losses to the Orlando Magic (6-7) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-8) followed by a much-needed 114-95 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (4-9) on Sunday. They will be back at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday to take on the New York Knicks (4-10) for the first of 13 home games in an 18-game stretch for the Sixers.