KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Mike Scott is available to play Friday night against the Magic.
The 76ers reserve forward had missed the previous three games with right knee soreness. His return is perfect timing for the Sixers, who are in need of depth at power forward with Ben Simmons sidelined due to a knee injury.
Reserve swingman Glenn Robinson III will miss his fourth straight game with a left hip pointer. He also sat out the Sixers’ final scrimmage with the same injury.
Robinson suffered the hip pointer during a scrimmage loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on July 26. After landing on his back, Robinson got up and played a couple more minutes before going to the locker room. He was re-evaluated at intermission and did not return.
Like the Sixers’ first three opponents, the Magic are missing major contributors. Forward Aaron Gordon is out with a left hamstring strain. Jonathan Isaac is sidelined with a torn ACL, and former Sixer Michael Carter-Williams is out with a strained tendon in his left foot.