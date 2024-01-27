Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris will miss Saturday’s game vs. Denver Nuggets

DENVER — The 76ers will be a shell of themselves against the Denver Nuggets.

Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris will miss Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Maxey is dealing with a sprained left ankle, while Harris is sidelined with an illness.

The illness also sidelined the power forward in Thursday’s 134-122 setback to the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This will be the third game he missed this season. He was held out of the Sixers’ 120-106 home loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, this marks the second games that Maxey will miss this season. The point guard was sidelined in the 125-119 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1 with an illness.

The Dallas native, in his fourth NBA season, is averaging career highs in points (25.7 per game), rebounds (3.6), assists (6.6), and steals (1.0). Harris is averaging 17.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals.

Mo Bamba (right knee inflammation), De’Anthony Melton (back), and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) also remain sidelined for the Sixers.

Philly takes a 29-14 record into Saturday’s game. They had a six-game winning streak snapped Thursday. The Nuggets are 31-15.