Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey listed as questionable vs. Nuggets

DENVER — Tyrese Maxey is listed questionable for Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena with a sprained left ankle.

If the 76ers point guard is unable to play, Saturday would mark the second game he missed all season. Maxey was sidelined in the Sixers’ 125-119 road loss to the Boston Celtics on Dec. 1 with an illness.

The Sixers (29-14) are looking to bounce back from Thursday’s 134-122 setback to the Indiana Pacers. Maxey struggled against the Pacers. He scored 22 points on 7-for-17 shooting — including making just 1 of 8 three pointers. The fourth-year player also was minus-29 in 28 minutes, 30 seconds of action.

But he’s averaging career highs in points (25.7 per game), rebounds (3.6), assists (6.6), and steals (1.0).

Tobias Harris (illness) and Mo Bamba (right knee inflammation) are listed as questionable against the Nuggets (31-15).

Marcus Morris Sr. (left foot plantar fasciitis) is probable, while De’Anthony Melton (back) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise) remain sidelined.