INDIANAPOLIS — Reserve guard Isaiah Joe has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will join the 76ers Saturday in Indianapolis, a source told The Inquirer. Joe is expected to go through a pregame workout and be listed as questionable for the game against the Pacers.

After being hit hard by COVID-19 over the past two weeks, the Sixers’ roster is slowly replenishing. Star forward Tobias Harris, who was the first player to enter protocols on Nov. 1, returned for Thursday’s loss to Toronto, totaling 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Reserve wing Matisse Thybulle, who entered protocols last Friday, and All-NBA center Joel Embiid, who has been in protocols since Monday, remain out. Vaccinated players can typically return after a 10-day quarantine or when they produce two consecutive negative tests 24 hours apart.

Joe, a 2020 second-round draft pick, is averaging 3.5 points in 9.1 minutes per game while shooting 36.4% from three-point range over 48 career NBA games.

The Sixers-Pacers matchup is the first of a season-long, six-game road trip for Philly. This stretch also includes games at Utah (Tuesday), Denver (Thursday), Portland (Nov. 20), Sacramento (Nov. 22) and Golden State (Nov. 24).