James Harden is expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain, a league source confirmed. The 76ers’ perennial All-Star’s injury was revealed Thursday.

Harden took a hard fall early in Wednesday’s 121-111 loss to the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center. He initially remained on the court for a couple of minutes until a timeout was called. The 33-year-old then got up and reached down to stretch and grab at his knee.

Harden remained in the game, but was in noticeable pain. He went to the locker room to be examined in the fourth quarter but returned to the game in which he finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in 35 minutes.

Harden had a noticeable limp in the locker room following the game and declined to speak to the media.

Harden is averaging 22 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds so far this season.

The Sixers (4-5) entertain the New York Knicks Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center and they could be without Harden and All-Star center Joel Embiid, who has missed three of the last four games. Embiid missed Friday’s victory over the Toronto Raptors to rest his right knee and sat out the last two with the flu.

Meanwhile, guard De’Anthony Milton missed Wednesday’s game with lower-back stiffness.

More to come