When James Harden made his debut for Brooklyn last year following his midseason trade from Houston, he exploded for a triple double and dropped 32 points, grabbed 12 boards and dished out 14 dimes in a win over Orlando. He nearly had an ignominious quadruple-double if you include his nine turnovers.

But miscues aside, it was a successful start — except the Nets didn’t cover the 13.5-point spread.

Fast forward a year and the optimism in Philadelphia is as high as it was 13 months ago in Brooklyn when they acquired Harden, a three-time scoring champ and member of the NBA’s 75 greatest players.

Harden will play his first game as a Sixer tonight at Minnesota (8 p.m., NBCSP) in the most-anticipated trade debut since Dikembe Mutombo arrived 21 years ago. One key difference this time around, at least from a betting perspective, is there was no (legal) player props back then. Such markets were merely a twinkle in the eye of Las Vegas’s neon lights.

PointsBet opened Harden’s over/under at 21.5 points tonight and made threes at 2.5. BetMGM has him at 6.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists. Each has a line on whether he’ll notch a triple-double, but there’s a discrepancy in the odds. (See below.)

Given the numerous variables — Harden hasn’t played since Feb. 2, Joel Embiid has never played with such a prolific scorer, Minnesota won a tough game last night, and the Sixers haven’t played since last week — posting odds can make bookies vulnerable.

“Setting openers is a mixture of art and science,” said Sam Garriock, senior trader for PointsBet. “In a team with a set lineup that has been together a ton — [like] last year’s Utah Jazz — the opener is almost pure science.

“Figuring Harden’s usage rate and minutes load are both going to require quite a bit of educated guessing on our part. The bookmaking from there is not too dissimilar to a regular game. We just have to move a little more aggressively off respected money with the level of uncertainty that exists.”

Harden’s usage rate, the estimated percentage of offense run through him, is 28.4%. By comparison, Embiid’s is 35.3% — second only to Luka Doncic (36.0%) league-wide.

Notable props

Opening over/unders via BetMGM and PointsBet:

James Harden: Points: 21.5, Rebounds: 6.5, Assists: 9.5, Steals: 1.5, Threes: 2.5

Joel Embiid: Points: 31.5, Rebounds: 11.5, Assists: 3.5, Blocks: 1.5, Threes: 1.5

Other over/under point props:

Tobias Harris, 17.5 points, Tyrese Maxey, 15.5 points, Matisse Thybulle, 5.5 points, Karl-Anthony Towns, 23.5 points, and DeAngelo Russell,19.5 points.

Harden to record a double-double: PointsBet has -160 yes; BetMGM has -140 yes, +115 no.

Harden to record a triple-double: PointsBet has +500 yes; BetMGM has +675 yes, -1100 no.

First Sixers field goal: Embiid +165, Harden +325, Harris +375, Maxey +425, Thybulle +900.

Game’s first field goal: Harden two-pointer is +1000, Harden three-pointer is +2000, Embiid two-pointer is +400, Embiid three-pointer is +3000.

Note: Sportsbooks will add propositions and promotions up until tip-off. … Juice varies by ‘book, and also will change throughout the day, so shop around.

Tonight’s line movement

As far as the traditional point spread, the line has settled in at Sixers -2.5 or -3 after some initial volatility.

Caesars opened the Sixers as 1-point underdogs. BetMGM was giving the Sixers 1.5 for most of Thursday afternoon. The over/under has bounced from 226.5 to 229.5 as of Friday morning. SuperBook’s individual team total was Sixers 116 points, Minnesota 113 points.

Futures money

There’s been some movement on the Sixers in the futures market, particularly at one local house where folks are betting with both fists on them to win the Eastern Conference.

Tom Gable, head of the sports and race book at the Borgata in Atlantic City, said he’s consistently seeing action on the Sixers to make an extended playoff run.

“Yes, most definitely,” Gable said. “The day the trade for Harden was announced [Feb. 10], we moved their conference odds from +1200 to +700. They are now +350. Outside of the Cavaliers, they are our biggest liability and our most heavily bet team to win the East.

“They are +700 to win the NBA title, and while they have attracted the most tickets, we don’t have a lot of liability on them in that market.”

Leading odds/BetMGM

Eastern Conference: Brooklyn +280, Milwaukee +280, Sixers +350, Miami +500.

Western Conference: Golden State +175, Phoenix +190, Utah +650, Memphis +1200.

NBA title: Golden State +425, Phoenix +450, Brooklyn +600, Milwaukee +600, Sixers +700, Miami +1000.