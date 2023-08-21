Report: James Harden tells NBA investigators that Daryl Morey ‘liar’ comment stems from Sixers halting trade talks

James Harden told NBA investigators that his “liar” comment about Daryl Morey referred to the 76ers’ president of basketball operations telling Harden that he would trade him “quickly” after Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season — and not pertaining to a prior “handshake” agreement about any future contract — according to a report by The Athletic.

News surfaced Saturday that the league had launched an inquiry into the root of Harden’s public denouncement — which included the disgruntled point guard saying he would “never be a part of an organization that [Morey is] a part of” — made while in China promoting his basketball shoe line.

According to an ESPN report, investigators were “believed to be pursuing an understanding of whether Harden was portending a 2023-24 hold out in violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement — or had been referencing past contract discussions with the organization that might constitute salary cap circumvention, sources said.” If Harden told the league those comments were a reaction to the Sixers recently ending their active trade discussions, they would not be a violation of NBA rules for the player or team. ESPN’s initial report Saturday also said Harden had “privately indicated” that was the case.

This would be a positive development for the Sixers in the midst of a messy offseason situation. Rather than become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Harden opted into the final year of his contract but simultaneously requested that the Sixers trade him. His preferred destination is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Earlier this month, news surfaced that the Sixers were not satisfied with the limited trade options and that the team expected Harden to be on the roster for the start of training camp. A couple days later, Harden made his “liar” comments about Morey. Then, during an interview last Thursday with KHOU 11 in Houston, Harden said “I think so” when asked if his relationship with the Sixers is “beyond repair.”

“I’ve been patient all summer,” Harden added. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and get ready for the season.”

Harden led the NBA in assists during the 2022-23 regular season (10.7 per game), but performed inconsistently during the playoffs. The Sixers, who are trying to remain a contender anchored by reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid, were unwilling to hamper their short- or long-term future by signing Harden, who will turn 34 later this week, to a lengthy max contract.

This NBA probe comes after the league stripped the Sixers last season of two future second-round draft picks for having premature free-agency discussions with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, two former Harden teammates with the Houston Rockets. But that same investigation did not uncover any evidence of wrongdoing in regards to Harden, who took a significant pay cut by opting out of the final year of his contract to sign a new “one-plus-one” deal that provided the Sixers with the financial flexibility to sign Tucker and House.