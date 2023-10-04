Even as James Harden arrives at training camp, Sixers must consider every option at point guard

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Tyrese Maxey described possessions during the 76ers’ first training-camp practice when he got into the paint with the ball, then kicked it out to teammates for open three-pointers.

And possessions when he delivered lob and pocket passes to big men Paul Reed and Mo Bamba.

And possessions when he worked on deciphering when it was time for him to score, instead of distributing the ball.

That is a glimpse inside Maxey’s life as the Sixers’ primarily ballhandler, his role while Harden was absent the team’s first workout at Colorado State. That could continue to be Maxey’s situation — both in the short- and long-term — even now that Harden has joined the Sixers at camp, because Harden’s past behavior and social-media posts suggest he could be disengaged or openly disruptive.

So this is the time for Maxey to get a barrage of reps as the Sixers’ offense-initiator. Ditto for Patrick Beverley and De’Anthony Melton, who could be complementary point-guard options depending on Harden’s status.

“That’s it, really,” new coach Nick Nurse said following the Sixers’ first practice. “They just got to get the reps of bringing it up the floor with their team. Are they going to [the] attack phase of our offense? Or are they going to pull back and get us into some sort of execution and, if so, what is that?”

It is virtually impossible to completely replace Harden’s exceptional court vision and playmaking production, after he led the NBA in assists last season (10.7 per game) for a Sixers offense that ranked third in the league in offensive efficiency (117 points per 100 possessions) and produced Most Valuable Player Joel Embiid. When the Sixers split up into scrimmaging groups prior to Harden’s arrival, Nurse said, Maxey, Beverley and Melton ran each of those three teams.

Maxey hopes this stretch can become a carry-over from his summer work, after he averaged 20.3 points and 3.5 assists during his third NBA season. He shouted out some friends back home in the Dallas area — “they know who they are, and I appreciate them” — who helped him drill making proper reads and passes by becoming situational defenders during 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 work. Maxey also teamed up with Drew Hanlen, who is Joel Embiid’s personal trainer, to focus on ballhandling and changing pace instead of solely relying on his blazing speed.

Maxey added that Melton — who said at media day he feels more athletic after dealing with a nagging back injury for much of last season — has looked more aggressive getting downhill with the ball and creating shots for himself and others. Maxey also praised Beverley’s veteran aptitude, such as understanding of how to set up teammates in the right spot and when to take shots. Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, and posted a career-high 4.6 assists with the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves in 2021-22.

“They know what I bring to the table,” Beverley said of his teammates following Tuesday’s practice. “It’s actually easy. It’s not even hard. … I’ve been fortunate to come to a good group.”

Nurse understands there will be a learning curve with the Sixers’ point guard options, especially while the coaching staff implements its initial systems and philosophies. Harden’s return — depending on how authentic it is — could re-juggle roles.

But Beverley offered a reminder that the goal for those offense-initiators is simple.

“I think the rim is still 10 feet tall,” Beverley said. “I think you got to put the ball in the hole, and stop the other team from putting the ball in the hole. We’re not here to reinvent the wheel.”