Sources: James Harden arrives in Colorado for Sixers training camp

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — James Harden arrived here Tuesday night, and there’s a hope that he will join the 76ers for Wednesday’s training camp practice at Colorado State University, according to sources.

This comes after the disgruntled point guard was a no-show at the team’s media day Monday in Camden and Tuesday’s practice at CSU’s Moby Arena.

Harden is upset that the Sixers didn’t trade him this summer.

When the 34-year-old opted into his $35.6 million player option for this season on June 29, he did so with the expectation that Morey would trade him this summer, preferably to Harden’s hometown Los Angeles Clippers.

But there was no traction on a deal, leading the Sixers to break off negotiations in August. At the time, they expected Harden to return to the team.