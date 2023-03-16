Sixers discovering successful lineup combinations to begin fourth quarters: ‘It’s a good change-up’

CLEVELAND — Georges Niang fired from the left corner, then stared into the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse crowd behind him as the shot went splash just before the third-quarter buzzer.

That long-range make gave the 76ers a one-point lead — and set the tone for the final quarter of a key 118-109 late-season victory over the Cavaliers Wednesday night. Before the drama of Joel Embiid’s sixth foul that was reversed following a coach’s challenge, the Sixers’ group that finished the third and began the fourth maintained the advantage until the starters returned to close out their sixth consecutive win.

It was quite the about-face from the first half, when the Sixers’ bench was outscored, 28-7. It was the third consecutive terrific start to a final frame anchored by James Harden and a collection of reserves, after they rallied to beat the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday and pulled away Sunday against the Washington Wizards to allow Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and P.J. Tucker to rest.

Yet Tucker’s insertion as a small-ball center was a tweak on Wednesday (when the Cavaliers played without standout big man Jarrett Allen), a reminder that coach Doc Rivers can toggle between role players depending on matchups while fighting for seeding down the stretch of the regular season and once the playoffs begin.

“They got shots, but it came off of James’ passes and his attacking,” Rivers said of that group. “But everything was quicker, and the floor was more open.”

The Sixers (46-22) began Wednesday’s fourth quarter with Harden, Tucker, Niang, Shake Milton and Danuel House Jr., after Rivers liked a brief first-half stint with Tucker at center and told the veteran they would sub him out early in the third in order to go back to it to begin the final frame. That was different from Sunday against the Wizards, when Harden shared the floor with Milton, Niang, De’Anthony Melton and Paul Reed as the Sixers pushed their lead from 12 points to 25. Or Friday against Portland, when Niang, Melton, Reed and Jalen McDaniels started a 14-point comeback while playing alongside the NBA’s leader in assists.

Milton (11 points on 4-of-5 shooting) opened Wednesday’s fourth with a three-pointer, then drained another off an excellent Harden dish about five minutes later. Niang (eight points on 3-of-4 shooting) also banged home a second deep shot. Five of Harden’s 12 assists — and 13 of his 28 points — came in the fourth quarter. And Tucker was active, totaling two offensive rebounds, two assists, two steals and a cutting layup during that frame.

When Embiid returned with 6:45 remaining, the Sixers led, 100-98. That extended to 110-101 when Maxey subbed in for Milton less than three minutes later.

“I like it, because it’s a good change-up,” Tucker said of the lineup with him at center.

Rivers called that stretch a “huge difference” from its second-quarter stint, when a five-point Sixers lead transformed into a seven-point deficit. Later, Milton credited House — who has recently returned to spot minutes after a long time out of the rotation — with giving his team a pep talk after falling into a 13-point third-quarter deficit, before those subs began filtering back into the game.

Milton said their first priority is to get stops, which flows into the offense. The array of dangerous shooters spread the floor for Harden (or Maxey) to get downhill and create open looks when defenses collapse. Increased confidence in those situations is a result of those complementary teammates continuing to learn how to play off Harden, whom Milton said “sees the game a little differently.”

“It definitely helps you become more of a cutter [and] spot-up shooter,” Milton said. “You just play the game from a different perspective. He’s always looking, always surveying the floor. He’s going to make the right decision 99 percent of the time.”

Added Embiid: “When you have that small lineup, it gives James all the space in the world.”

The Sixers on Wednesday were without McDaniels, the versatile wing who is nursing a hip bruise sustained during Sunday’s victory. And the team’s heavy dose of games — they just began a stretch of seven of eight on the road, and have three back-to-back sets remaining in the next 3 1/2 weeks — means those reserves could continue to be placed in various roles.

Sharpening successful lineup combinations is part of the ramp-up for the playoffs. Following a disappointing first half in Cleveland, Milton said they went back to trusting the pass.

A prime example was when Milton found Niang for the corner trey at the end of the third quarter, which set the Sixers up for another marquee win.

“I could have taken a tough shot, and G had an easy shot,” Milton said. “He’s a knock-down shooter, so hitting a shot like that going into the quarter [break] definitely gave us momentum. I feel like it just gave us a big boost overall.”

