Where do the Sixers stand in the East? Taking stock of their playoff race with 15 games to go.

Georges Niang is a self-proclaimed basketball junkie, regularly spending off nights on his couch watching three NBA games simultaneously on his television, iPad and cellphone.

So the 76ers’ forward says he is well aware of the broader league landscape, without being “too locked in” on the day-to-day standings. In the same response, however, Niang acknowledged he knew the Milwaukee Bucks had topped the Sacramento Kings Monday night, and that the Boston Celtics had lost to the Houston Rockets.

“Obviously, I know Milwaukee and Boston are ahead of us,” Niang said following Tuesday’s practice. “But I wouldn’t say I’m like, ‘Oh, I hope they lose.’ … What I’ve realized with our group is that we kind of just have to stay focused on us and how we continue to grow and be better, rather than worrying about what other people are doing.”

Yet with 15 regular-season games remaining for the Sixers, it’s now reasonable to check in on their place in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

They are 45-22 and sit third in the standings, 3 1/2 games ahead of the fourth-place Cavaliers — and one game back of the second-place Celtics — entering Wednesday’s marquee matchup in Cleveland. Per Tankathon, the Sixers have the league’s third-toughest remaining strength of schedule based on opponent winning percentage — by far the most difficult of their fellow East contenders. And that calculation does not take into account that the Sixers are about to play seven of their next eight games on the road, and still have three back-to-back sets to go before the regular season’s conclusion.

Here is a breakdown of the the teams the Sixers are fighting with for seeding, as well as their most likely first-round opponents. All records are entering Tuesday’s games.

The race for seeding

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks

Record: 49-19

Lead East by 2 1/2 games

Games remaining: 14 (including Tuesday at Phoenix Suns)

Strength of schedule: 22

Home/away split: 7/7

The Sixers recently snapped the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak, which propelled Milwaukee to the top of the conference. A four-game road trip — including a March 25 matchup against the West-leading Denver Nuggets on the second night of a back-to-back set — still looms for Milwaukee. The Bucks also face the Celtics and Sixers in consecutive home games, on March 30 and April 1. Though Giannis Antetokounmpo is again a Most Valuable Player contender, their top storyline is the progress of star wing Khris Middleton, who recently moved back into the starting lineup after missing much of the season with a knee injury.

No. 2 Boston Celtics

Record: 47-22

Lead third-place Sixers by: one game

Trail first-place Bucks by: 2 1/2 games

Games remaining: 13

Strength of schedule: 16

Home/away split: 6/7

A brilliant Celtics season, particularly considering the upheaval just before training camp, has finally hit a snag. They’ve lost four of their past six games — including falling to the tanking Rockets — to help the Sixers close the gap. Boston is in the middle of a six-game road trip, which concludes March 21 at the surprising Sacramento Kings. The Celtics also have one game apiece remaining against the Sixers and Bucks.

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 43-27

Trail third-place Sixers by: 3 1/2 games

Games remaining: 12 (including Tuesday at Charlotte Hornets)

Strength of schedule: 28

Home/away split: 6/6

The gap between the Sixers and Cavaliers would feel borderline insurmountable, if not for the vast strength of schedule discrepancy. Cleveland’s toughest remaining stint is a two-game set at Brooklyn, but that comes following a three-day break. Conversely, the Cavaliers still have two games to play against the Hornets and Orlando Magic, as well as matchups against the Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards.

Most likely first-round opponents

No. 5 Brooklyn Nets

Record: 39-29

Lead sixth-place Knicks by: Percentage points

Games remaining: 14 (including Tuesday at Oklahoma City Thunder)

Strength of schedule: 19

Home/away split: 10/4

The revamped Nets have won five of their past six games, including a victory at Denver. Mikal Bridges has immediately blossomed into a go-to scorer since arriving from Phoenix in the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade. But a difficult five-game stretch begins following Tuesday’s game at the Thunder, with matchups against the Kings, Nuggets, Cavaliers (twice) and Heat. Their April 9 finale against the Sixers could be a first-round preview.

No. 6 New York Knicks

Record: 40-30

Trail fifth-place Nets by: Percentage points

Games remaining: 12 (including Tuesday at Portland Trail Blazers)

Strength of schedule: 23

Home/away split: 6/6

Following a nine-game winning streak to surge up the standings, the Knicks have lost three out of four while star point guard Jalen Brunson has battled a foot injury. Their toughest remaining games are against Denver, Miami (twice) and Cleveland.

No. 7 Miami Heat

Record: 37-33

Trail Knicks/Nets by: Three games

Games remaining: 12

Strength of schedule: 25

Home/away split: 5/7

A wonky Heat season recently found some rhythm, with four wins in their past six games. Veteran guard Kyle Lowry is back following a month-long absence with a knee injury, while Jimmy Butler always makes Miami dangerous. They still have two games on tap against the Knicks and one matchup against the Nets, which could be impactful in determining which teams finish fifth through seventh — and stay out of the play-in tournament. The Sixers’ April 6 home finale is against the Heat.