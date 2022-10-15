The 76ers look like they are becoming James Harden’s team.

And that’s not a knock toward Joel Embiid, who is the Eastern Conference squad’s unquestioned best player.

As a decorated 14-year veteran, Harden just has command of certain situations and is not afraid to speak his mind.

He feels comfortable stopping practice and making sure a play is repeated at game speed when he believes the tempo and effort are lacking. Harden often shares encouraging words and gives pointers to his teammates, and he organizes, and often pays for, off-court team functions.

“He wants the group to be at its best,” Tobias Harris said. “He always wants guys to get together and kind of hang out and spend time with one another. … He’s a very good guy as a person.

“So part of that is just him, trying to make sure we’re always together as a group.”

That type of leadership is valuable for a team with championship aspirations. It’s also Harden’s way of making things easier for teammates.

“I just try to use my voice as much as possible,” Harden said. “We have a lot of good guys on this team. So I just try to keep things organized and keep things together and make sure everybody is on the same page.”

This is nothing new.

Harden was the same way as the centerpiece of the Houston Rockets. It just wasn’t publicized. Nor does he broadcast it.

Folks close to Harden describe him as very intelligent and logical, and someone who sees both sides of things. As a result, the 33-year-old tries to be there for teammates and friends and provide positive energy.

Harden will be the first to admit that he has bad days, and that he can get an attitude when certain things don’t go his way.

“But I feel like all-in-all, I’m pretty much the same to where I can give off energy and advice,” he said, “and listen as well.”

Instead of those behind-the-scenes qualities, folks instead talk about Harden’s beard, flashy clothes, scoring titles and affinity for the night life. But the Sixers refer to him, first and foremost, as a good teammate.

That became obvious when the future Hall of Famer opted out of his $47.4-million player option and re-signed with the Sixers on a two-year deal. He’s making $33 million this season. The pay cut he accepted created enough cap space to sign friends P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr., and Montrezl Harrell in free agency. It also led to an NBA investigation for potential tampering.

“You can name guys on one hand that would give up $15 million to try to make their team better,” Georges Niang said. “Let’s start there.

“I think the guy’s at the point where he just wants to win and he loves the game so much that he’s really dedicated to his craft and he’s willing to do anything to get to the top of the mountain.”

That includes sacrificing his game and re-inventing himself as a playmaker for the team.

Individually, Harden has done almost everything except win an NBA title.

The point guard was a three-time scoring champion and the 2018 league MVP with the Rockets. The NBA 75th anniversary team member is also third on the league’s all-time three-pointers-made list with 2,593. His 6,397 career assists are sixth-most among active players. And the perennial All-NBA selection will go down as one of the all-time great isolation threats.

“I just want to win at the highest level,” Harden said. “That’s the only thing at this point of my career that I’m doing. I’m willing to sacrifice and do whatever it takes as far as this team and organization needs ...

“So the only thing I got left to do is to win. So however that comes, that’s how it’s going to be.”

But don’t get it twisted.

The vocal leader and team planner still intends to be aggressive every single possession, put pressure on the defense, and score.

“But then we have, obviously, who should have been MVP last year in Joel Embiid,” Harden said. “We got a young star in Tyrese [Maxey]. We got Tobias [Harris]. So I got to sacrifice in the sense like knowing when to be aggressive and when not to.”

He’s confident the Sixers will maintain a happy medium as he creates scoring opportunities for himself, makes plays for others, and gets Embiid touches.

“Next week is the start of a long season, and individually, I want to play well,” Harden said. “And as a team, we want to be the last team standing.”

And along the way, Harden will continue to lead.