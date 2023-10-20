Where will James Harden land? Why the Bulls and Heat could be options if Clippers talks stall

It sounds more and more like James Harden will eventually become a member of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 76ers and Clippers have re-engaged in back-and-forth conversations on trade discussions for the disgruntled point guard, who has opted to stay away from the team after initially attending training camp in Fort Collins, Colo., and practice in Camden.

Other teams could be part of the Sixers’ plan B, C, or D as it searches for Harden trade partners. But it appears the Sixers are going to try to get something done with the Clippers sooner rather than later.

When that happens could depend on which side becomes more desperate.

Right now, the holdup is Los Angeles reserve swingman Terance Mann. The Clippers labeled him as untouchable. However, the Sixers don’t intend to make a deal unless he’s included.

So we’ll just have to wait to see who budges first.

Right now, the Clippers may have the upper hand. There’s tepid interest around the league as many teams believe the Sixers’ asking price is too high to acquire the 34-year-old. For context, the Sixers are hoping to land an All-Star or assets that will help land an All-Star talent in exchange for Harden, a player some believe is in a somewhat diminished state.

But, assuming the Harden saga drags out, Chicago and Miami could be intriguing trade targets for the Sixers.

Miami is a contending team that could be part of a three-way trade. Meanwhile, Chicago could end up retooling the roster if it fails to meet expectations. In that scenario, we’ll find out whether the Bulls are willing to shed a lucrative long-term contract in exchange or Harden’s expiring $35.6 million deal and/or draft picks. They could also be amenable to a three-team deal.

Zach LaVine is set to make $40 million this season, and has four years, $215 million left on his deal. That’s a serious commitment. But the Bulls would only part with him if they realize they’re no longer good enough to compete.

For the Bulls, the best way to jumpstart a rebuild would be to get rid of LaVine’s salary and DeMar DeRozan’s $28.6 million expiring deal for assets.

But for the time being, the Bulls expect to be competitive with LaVine and DeRozan playing lead roles. Chicago re-signed two-time All-Star big Nikola Vučevic and brought young talent Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu back to a squad that went 40-42 last season.

So the Sixers won’t know if a potential deal with the Bulls would be available this season.

But one would think the addition of LaVine, a good friend of reigning MVP Joel Embiid, would make the big man happy. The Sixers would have a good player under contract to pair with him until their contracts expire at the conclusion of the 2026-27 season.

LaVine can stretch the floor for Embiid and create his own shot to close out games. A backcourt centered on LaVine and Tyrese Maxey wouldn’t be the best fit, but they can play together. They’re both athletic, can score with ease, and have three-point range. They both could become decent defenders, even though neither is right now.

The problem is, adding LaVine doesn’t make them a favorite to reach the Eastern Conference finals. They might have to face Milwaukee or Boston in the second round, so acquiring LaVine won’t guarantee anything. But the Sixers would have the All-Star caliber player that Morey demands in exchange for Harden.

But the Chicago scenario is a long shot because the Sixers must wait and hope the Bulls decide to rebuild. The Sixers would also have to hope the Bulls want the draft assets they could receive from the Clippers in a three-team deal. Another longshot would be the Bulls trading LaVine straight up for Harden to shed salary.

You can’t totally count out the Heat because they want to win. And they need more talent to contend with Milwaukee and Boston.

In that scenario, the Sixers will have to ask themselves what the Heat would offer in a head-to-head deal. That’s the problem.

They would probably have to take pieces from the Heat and turn them into something else. While he wouldn’t be the main asset, Kyle Lowry’s $29.6 million expiring salary could help match Harden’s salary. The Heat could also offer future draft picks. The Sixers could turn those assets into a good player. That would be similar to what Morey is trying to do now with the package the Clippers have to offer.

Let’s say Lowry isn’t re-routed and becomes a Sixer, the former Cardinal Dougherty and Villanova standout has relationships with coach Nick Nurse, guard Danny Green, and Morey.

Lowry is regarded as the greatest Raptor in franchise history. In addition to being a six-time All-Star, he won a 2019 NBA title in Toronto with Nurse and Green. So he would have a solid grasp of Nurse’s system. He also had a stint in Houston while Morey was the general manager. But at 37, the Sixers must figure out how much Lowry has left in the tank. Last season’s 11.2 scoring average was his lowest since averaging 9.1 as backup in 2009-10 in Houston.

The Heat have also made two NBA Finals in recent years, and that proximity to a title could make them willing to make a play for Harden at some point. Miami also has a way of getting players to fit into their culture.

Even though Harden has gone AWOL from the Sixers, he wants a lucrative contract next season. As a result, he’s expected to be on his best behavior after being traded.

The Sixers could also benefit from waiting until the Dec. 15 deadline to move Harden. A number of unexpected standouts could become available as this summer’s newly-signed free agents are able to be traded. That would widen the pool of potential trade partners.

The fact that the Sixers and Clippers are going back and forth in discussions could mean something will happen before then.

But if not, the Bulls and Heat are worth keeping an eye on, even if both scenarios are unlikely at the moment.