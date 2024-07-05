Sixers’ Jared McCain wants to ‘learn everything’ he can from All-Star teammate Tyrese Maxey

How will Jared McCain mesh with Tyrese Maxey? Will he play on or off the ball?

Those are two of the biggest questions surrounding the combo guard since the 76ers selected him with the 16th pick in last week’s NBA draft. However, the former Duke standout is elated just to be Maxey’s teammate.

“Obviously, someone being as successful in the NBA as quick as he did, I’m going to try to learn everything I can from him,” said McCain, who on Thursday signed his rookie contract ($4 million for 2024-25), the Sixers announced. “Whether it’s the work ethic, how is transition was from college to the NBA, I’m going to try to learn everything I can from him.

“He’s an All-Star now. Everything I can, I’m going to try and figure it out and learn from him.”

And Maxey can show McCain that you don’t have to be a lottery pick to have a successful NBA career. The 21st pick in the 2020 draft was named the league’s most improved player and a first-time All-Star this past season. And the restricted free agent agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract to remain in Philly on Monday.

“In college, I played more of an off-ball role,” McCain said. “So I think being able to learn from Tyrese on-ball stuff and being able to show that I can be on the ball, make reads on pick-and-rolls, and then show defensively that I’m willing to be that defender.

“Obviously, learning the team rotations, learning the team. I think the mind is something a lot of people will undervalue in this draft, just being able to figure out stuff. The IQ. I think I’m good at that, so I’m going to try and show that as much as I can my rookie season.”

The Sixers hope that he’ll continue display his elite shooting ability when called upon. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder can stretch the floor for Joel Embiid, Paul George and Maxey to operate.

The 20-year-old shot 41.4% on three-pointers while averaging 14.3 points during his one-and-done season at Duke. He set a Blue Devils freshman single-game record with eight threes, while scoring a career-best 35 points against Florida State on Feb. 17. McCain later matched his own record while finishing with 30 points against James Madison in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

He helped to lead Duke to a run to the Elite Eight, where it lost to N.C. State. Now in the NBA, McCain is playing for an Eastern Conference title contender.

“Since high school, I’ve felt like I’ve always wanted to be on the biggest platforms, be on the biggest stages,” he said. “And that’s why I chose Duke. Now to be in Philly, to have those championship aspirations, I feel like I’m ready for it. I’ve always wanted to play in the big games, and I feel like when the lights are the brightest, I want to show out and be myself out there on the court.

“I’m excited, and it’s something I’ve looked forward to my entire life, and now I’m finally here.”