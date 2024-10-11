Sixers rookie Jared McCain focused on making defensive strides in preseason tilt vs. Timberwolves

DES MOINES, Iowa – So what’s the next step for Jared McCain?

Actually, in the immediate, what does the 76ers rookie want to accomplish in his second preseason game?

“I’m really not trying to set expectations for myself,” McCain said of Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Wells Fargo Center. “I feel I played well [in the exhibition opener against the New Zealand Breakers], [but I] definitely have to work on defensively. But what I’ve always tried to do, especially in college, is focus on my defense, focus on playing hard, and my offense will come.”

The guard out of Duke entered Monday’s 139-84 victory over the Breakers in the second quarter. Making an immediate impact, McCain scored 10 of his 15 points in the second quarter. He made 4 of 9 three-pointers for the games, mostly on catch-and-shoot situations. But at times, the 6-foot-1, 195-pounder did struggle on the defensive end, as he acknowledged.

“So each game really just trying to build, so I can stay in the rotation on defense,” he said. “I know what I can do offensively. That’s going to come. But in the NBA, you got to know rotations, [and] how to talk to people. So that’s really what I’m trying to focus on, especially going into these first two games.”

Not setting expectations has always been the case for the 2023 McDonald’s All-American and two-time California Gatorade High School Player of the Year.

He’s always tried to focus on things that he could control. McCain is in control of how hard he plays, his effort, and his knowledge of the defensive schemes.

“I can’t control how many shots I’m going to make or miss,” he said. “So I’m always trying to control what I can control, and usually, it works out. When your mind is focused on something, then the unconscious mind already knows what to do.”

Fond memory

Ricky Council IV has fond memories of playing inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

He had 21 points, six rebounds and four assists to help lead his then No. 8-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks to a 72-71 upset victory over the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks here in the second round of the 2023 NCAA tournament.

“It all seems like deja vu,” Council said of his return. “The first round we played Illinois. The second round was even more lit [as] we played Kansas. … A lot of their fans came out because I’m pretty sure it’s not that far. We had some fans as well.

“We got the win, and we were in there in the locker room celebrating, crazy. I just pulled out one of the pictures, actually, so yeah, it was a good one.”