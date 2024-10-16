Sixers rookie Jared McCain being evaluated for a concussion after hard fall in preseason game vs. Nets

Jared McCain went to the hospital to be evaluated for a concussion and other things following Wednesday’s 117-95 preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

This comes after the 76ers rookie took a hard fall on his back with 4 minutes, 1 second remaining in the game.

Advertisement

“Obviously, he was having some trouble breathing there,” coach Nick Nurse said “I thought maybe he had the wind knocked out of him. But not sure what was going on there. But never quite seen one like that before.

» READ MORE: KJ Martin, Kelly Oubre Jr. lead undermanned Sixers to a preseason rout over Brooklyn Nets

“So let’s hope that he’s OK and we’ll see what the report is from the hospital.”

McCain fell while inside of the paint. He landed on his back before rolling to his side and to his back again. He had a hard time breathing.

This comes after Tyrese Maxey had a first-half scare while being hit in the back of the head.

The Sixers are already down two players.

Paul George suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in Monday’s preseason victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid has missed the preseason as part of his return-to-play plan for his left knee.

» READ MORE: Sixers star Paul George has a bone bruise, will be reevaluated in one week

“He’s fine,” Kelly Oubre Jr said of McCain. “It was very scary. He caught himself luckily. He didn’t fall flat on his back. He’s going to feel it tomorrow. That’s kind of what we were telling him. He just has to kind of take it easy. Make sure he’s 100 percent for opening night.”

McCain had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting along with seven rebounds, and five turnovers in 22 minutes, 49 seconds of playing time.