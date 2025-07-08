Sixers’ Jared McCain shares recovery update on his latest vlog: ‘We’re on a great path’

With summer league in full swing, the Sixers are showcasing some of their recent draft picks, including 2025 picks VJ Edgecombe and Johni Broome, and their returning players like Adem Bona and Jalen Hood-Schifino. But one notable name that Sixers fans won’t see on the court is former Duke standout and 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain.

The 76ers guard has been recovering since surgery on Dec. 17 to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, which put him out for the remainder of the season. As he made his way to the 76ers practice facility for physical training, McCain gave an update on his recovery in his latest YouTube vlog.

“Today, we’re going to be working on my knee,” McCain said. “We’re going to be doing [physical therapy] and I think I’m lifting today. I did on-court yesterday, so I’m not doing on-court today, because we have to make sure our priorities are right, we have to make sure this knee is right. The swelling is gone. We’re looking good. We’re on a great path.”

McCain appeared in 23 games as a rookie, averaging 15.3 points and shooting 46% from the field. The 6-foot-3 guard was an early candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year, earning 56 points and 83% of first-place votes in ESPN’s early-season awards released in November.

In a video titled “Preparing for my NBA sophomore season,” McCain trained with various exercises involving BOSU balls, and short sprints on the court.

“Sometimes you just need to take a deep breath,” McCain said. “I find that in the moments of anxiousness, the moments of hecticness, of craziness in life, we just need to take a step back…Sometimes just take a step back and take some deep breaths and enjoy this thing we call life. We only get one shot at it.”