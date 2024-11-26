Sixers sharpshooter Jared McCain runs away with Rookie of the Year in ESPN poll of NBA insiders

“I’m rookie of the year,” Jared McCain yelled during a 30-point outburst against the Brooklyn Nets. That performance punctuated a seven-game streak of scoring 20 or more points that thrusts him into the conversation for the award. It’s a statement that most ESPN NBA Insiders seem to agree with. ESPN released its NBA early-season awards on Monday, ranking their top choices for the six major awards up to this point in the season.

McCain, the 16th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, was the only 76ers player featured on the list. The 6-foot-3 Duke product was voted most likely to win NBA Rookie of the Year with 83% of first-place votes.

Despite the Sixers’ 3-13 record, McCain seems to be the only bright spot on the team. McCain currently leads all rookies in points (266), scoring average (16.6 per game), and made three-pointers (40). McCain is shooting 40% from deep and has recorded two 30-point performances in his short career — making him an early front-runner for the league’s Rookie of the Year award.

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht followed McCain on the list with the second-most votes and 17% of first-place votes. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 11.5 points per game with the 10-6 Lakers.

Knecht, the 17th pick, has had plenty of standout moments — including his 37-point performance against the Utah Jazz. He tied the NBA record for most threes made by a rookie, making 9 of 12 three-pointers.

The Memphis Grizzlies’ Zach Edey had the third-most votes, and the San Antonio Spurs’ Stephon Castle, Memphis Grizzlies’ Jaylen Wells, and Atlanta Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher are tied at fourth.