Paul George hopes to return within the week after ‘super frustrating’ recovery from left knee bone bruise

Paul George is feeling better after missing two games with a left knee bone bruise, but the 76ers forward admits his experience is “super frustrating.”

George said he hopes to return within the next week. He hasn’t cleared that with the team, but it is the timeframe he’s targeting. George said he is listening to his body and doesn’t feel unsafe to return.

“I’m just still trying to check off more boxes,” he said. “I’ll do more tomorrow … I’ll do more than that following day. So it’s a ramp up. Hopefully at that point, it’s pretty safe in my mind that I’m ready to return.”

For now, George, Joel Embiid and Kyle Lowry will remain sidelined when the Sixers host the Houston Rockets Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

George partially participated in Tuesday’s practice. He donned a bulky brace on his knee while partaking in post practice one-on-one drills. Caleb Martin (lower back soreness), Embiid (left knee injury management), and Lowry (strained right hip) did not practice on Tuesday. Martin is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game.

The nine-time All-Star is still recovering after he hyperextended his left knee 39 seconds into the second half of last Wednesday’s 117-111 road loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He also missed three weeks after he hyperextended that knee and suffered a bone bruise during an Oct. 14 preseason game at the Atlanta Hawks.

“To have a re-occurring injury is super frustrating,” he said. “But I’m always super positive about stuff. It was a setback, but I’ve been getting stronger and [doing] everything I need to work on to get back into the mix. I’m at a good place of progressing. I hope to be back with the guys very shortly.”

George can’t help the struggling Sixers (3-13) against the the Rockets, who take a 12-6 record into Tuesday night’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Sixers will, once again, have the tough task of facing a team without Embiid and George, their two best players.

Embiid has missed the past two games with left knee swelling and has only played four of this season’s 16 games. The 2023 NBA MVP missed the entire preseason and first six games due to left knee injury management before serving a three-game suspension. Embiid made his debut on Nov. 12 against the New York Knicks before sitting out the next night’s game due to load management.

The Sixers are looking to avoid losing for the seventh time in eight games. George noted that the team’s effort and energy has to improve to turn things around. George knows it is limited with two stars out and Tyrese Maxey returning from a strained right hamstring three games ago.

“But we’ll change this,” George said. “We’ll change this around. I’m 100 percent betting down on that we’ll change this. It’s on us, we got to control what we can.”

The Sixers had a well-publicized team meeting after last Monday’s blowout road loss to the Miami Heat. The highlight of that was Maxey challenging Embiid to be on time for team activities.

In the meeting, players also told coach Nick Nurse that they wanted to be coached harder. The coaches, in turn, said they wanted the players to participate with purpose and attention to detail.

That’s typically not a good sign. So what gives George confidence that the Sixers can turn things around?

“This locker room hasn’t, we haven’t kind of pulled away from one another,” he said. “We all kind of looked in the mirror, kind of faced what we are up against. No one said this is over. No one is doubting that we can make a push. Obviously, our margin of error is slim. And we are going to need every game that we can get at this point. But we are optimistic about it.”

Having the NBA’s second-worst record wasn’t the expectation when the Sixers signed George to form a Big Three with Embiid and Maxey this summer. However, the trio has been on the court together for 6 minutes, 9 seconds.

“It’s challenging, especially for [when] you look at the guys that came here for that reason of playing alongside myself, Joel and Tyrese,” George said. “We’re asking them to do a lot in the absence of us. It’s tough for me to watch that. Guys are putting everything on the line. Some of them are getting banged up. So that’s the challenging part from a personal point [of view] for myself looking and watching that.

“That’s what I’m working extremely hard to try to come back for to help these guys out. ... But it’s life, you got to keep going. I live by that. One foot in front of the other, keep going.”