Sixers to sign free agent guard Javonte Smart to an Exhibit 10 contract
Smart was a summer league standout for the Sixers, averaging 15.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across eight games in Utah and Las Vegas.
The 76ers are signing free agent guard Javonte Smart to an Exhibit 10 contract, ESPN reported Saturday.
Smart has previously signed two-way contracts with the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks and has played 17 career NBA games. Last season, Smart played 32 games for the Birmingham Squadron, the G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans. He put up 13.6 points per game for the Squadron.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum-salary deal. Teams can convert Exhibit 10 contracts to a two-way contract before the start of the NBA season.
Smart went undrafted in 2021 after spending three seasons at LSU, where he averaged 13 points.
