Best defensive performance: This was an extremely tough one, because Sixers rookie Matisse Thybulle was getting baked by Kemba Walker early on. Meanwhile, the team’s starting guards, Ben Simmons and Josh Richardson, were having solid defensive performances. However, I’m giving this to Thybulle for what he did with the game on the line. The reserve guard had a hand in Walker’s shooting just 1-for-8 and scoring just eight of his 29 points after intermission. Walker had three points in the fourth quarter, all from the foul line, as he missed his four shot attempts. Thybulle tied for the team high with two blocks, his last one coming on Walker’s three-point attempt with 8.1 seconds left.