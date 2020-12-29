The good thing about regime change is that it gives us onlookers the chance to see the world through new eyes. When Rivers and Daryl Morey arrived in town this fall, the thing that stood out most was their effusive and emphatic insistence that the Sixers would go wherever their big man took them. That their emphasis on Embiid seemed so conspicuous is probably one of the reasons that they are here. While Brett Brown often labeled Embiid the franchise’s crown jewel, the Sixers just as often looked like a kingdom that didn’t know what to do with its riches.